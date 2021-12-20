FRIDAY FUN

High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 683 (216, 219, 248), Matt Wong 668 (230, 246), Kevin Blasing 668 (244, 201, 223), Brandon Ready 629 (226, 200, 203). Women: Melissa Kruesel 58. (204), Nicole Bosque 512, Heather Zubke 492

Standings

End of 1st half

;Pts.

Young & Old;77-42

Emil’s Pizza;68-52

ENR Auto;66-54

United Septic;62-58

Wolff Pack;62-58

Fri. Nite Bowlers;59-61

Rascals;54-66

Date Night;32-88

MIXED NUTS

High scores — Men: Nathan Smith 661 (213, 202, 246), Mike McCrowley 637 (246, 210), John Zins 607 (233), Chris Owens 553 (233). Women: Jodie Bircher 486, Christie Jeske 465, Tracy Hartmann 459, Jessica Rynearson 423

Standings

End of 1st half

;Pts.

Cops and Robbers;41

Criminal Minds;38

Spare Parts;37

Incredibowls;25

Animal House;21

Pocket Pounders;19

Wicked Strikers;18

SATURDAY ZOO CREW

High scores — Men: Scott Weisser 647, Ryan Lessner 633, Louis Strupp 577. Women: Steph Percifield 516, Tammy Weisser 506, Brenda Linskens 470

Standings

Funky Monkeys;37 (17,581)

Bucky’s Badgers 37 (17,357)

Boa Con Strikers;31.5

Barely Bowling;31

Gutter Gators;29.5

Alley Gators;29

Cow Tippers;28

Bowled Eagles;26

Ocelotta Strikes;25

Humpy Hedgehogs;24

Nite Owls;24

Blind Squirrels;14

