FRIDAY FUNHigh scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 683 (216, 219, 248), Matt Wong 668 (230, 246), Kevin Blasing 668 (244, 201, 223), Brandon Ready 629 (226, 200, 203). Women: Melissa Kruesel 58. (204), Nicole Bosque 512, Heather Zubke 492StandingsEnd of 1st half;Pts.Young & Old;77-42Emil's Pizza;68-52ENR Auto;66-54United Septic;62-58Wolff Pack;62-58Fri. Nite Bowlers;59-61Rascals;54-66Date Night;32-88MIXED NUTSHigh scores — Men: Nathan Smith 661 (213, 202, 246), Mike McCrowley 637 (246, 210), John Zins 607 (233), Chris Owens 553 (233). Women: Jodie Bircher 486, Christie Jeske 465, Tracy Hartmann 459, Jessica Rynearson 423StandingsEnd of 1st half;Pts.Cops and Robbers;41Criminal Minds;38Spare Parts;37Incredibowls;25Animal House;21Pocket Pounders;19Wicked Strikers;18SATURDAY ZOO CREWHigh scores — Men: Scott Weisser 647, Ryan Lessner 633, Louis Strupp 577. Women: Steph Percifield 516, Tammy Weisser 506, Brenda Linskens 470StandingsFunky Monkeys;37 (17,581)Bucky's Badgers 37 (17,357)Boa Con Strikers;31.5Barely Bowling;31Gutter Gators;29.5Alley Gators;29Cow Tippers;28Bowled Eagles;26Ocelotta Strikes;25Humpy Hedgehogs;24Nite Owls;24Blind Squirrels;14
