High scores — Men: Brad Dantuma 758 (217, 263, 278), Jonathan Kaufmann 757 (233, 255, 269), Doug Ketelhohn 667 (221, 234, 212), Kevin Zimmerman 667 (238, 222, 207), Greg Brock 663 (225, 211, 227), Andrew Boley 616 (219, 222), Andrew Jonas 613 (235), Shawn Voelz 608 (224, 205), Damien Lopez 604 (205, 223), Dustin Gruling 603 (201, 217), Mark Kube 600 (214, 205). Women: Ashley Kaufmann 695, 236, 268), Kristen Hoffmann 573 (235, 203), Brett Lopez 557, Wendy Kaufmann 517
Standings
;Pts.
Local Waters 2;18
We Don’t Care;18
Bob;s Bunch;17
Revolution Pro Shop;16
Local Waters 1;16
G Brock Auto Repair;15
American Family Insurance;14
Kube Custom Carpentry;14
Johnson & Hellekson;13
Me Paws Me Pet Rescue;12
Fun Farm N Toys;9
COMMUNITY
High scores — Brad Ziemer 749 (300, the 36th of his career), Larry Romprey 670 (246), Brad Brusveen 681 (236), John Zins 643 (236), Keith Hanke 642 (216), Jamie Genz 626 (223), Robb Borchardt 605 (220), Dean Sellnow 603 (232)
Standings
;Pts.
Ann’s Farmington Inn;13
KG Builders;10
Silver Eagle Saloon;8
Stull Agronomy;7.5
Schaefer’s Soft Water;6
Watertown Bowl;3.5
SLEEPER
High scores: Brad Ziemer 775 (279), Nicole Ebert 723 (259), Mike Peters 718 (256), Diane Mallow 680 (267), Pete Richter 653 (248), Brandon Radloff 653 (227), Eddie Laatsch 621 (248), Josh Bartz 614 (236), Tim Courtney 611 (227)
