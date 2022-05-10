SULLIVAN — The National Weather Service at Sullivan is forecasting a chance for severe weather this afternoon.

Strong to severe thunderstorms could develop in southern Wisconsin as early as 2 p.m. today, with the greatest potential for the strongest storms between 4 and 7 p.m. before diminishing around 10 p.m.

“The main concern will be damaging winds and hail, but we cannot rule out a tornado or two especially at the onset of storm development,” the NWS reported.

