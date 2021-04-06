The roll-off for the Traveling Classic league championship will take place between Runn Inn Erin's 2, Martin Management, Concord Inn, and Bigg's Bar & Grill at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19 at Watertown Bowl North. The league's spring meeting and banquet will be held immediately following the roll-off.
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: John Ganster 704 (265, 257), George Sbol 688 (256, 242), Jeff Weihert 667 (237), Tom Christian 665 (243, 220, 222), Bruce Martin 642 (234), Todd Saeger 634, Mark Herold 623 (245), Mike Peters 609 (266), Justin Helser 605 (246). Women: Amanda Blanke 607 (211, 205), Tina Thrane 605 (210), Jean Werner 578 (223), Karin Reszinski 578 (219), Connie Hookstead 576 (210), Jeri Schlatter 556 (202), Val Uttech 510
Standings
Final Third
;Pts.
Concord Inn;47
Watertown Bowl;42
Gasthaus;39
Runn Inn Erin’s 2;38
Stacey’s Bar;37
Keck Furniture;33
GW Electric;33
G & B Construction;33
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;32
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;32
Edward Jones;30
Runn Inn Erin’s;30
Martin Management;24
CITY
High scores: Pete Richter 764 (299) Keven Roehle 760 (266), Dan Schilling 730 (269), Cody Kruesel 723 (258), Chris Hartig 708 (257), Josh Kaufmann 694 (245), Eddie Laatsch 688 (268), Russ Benser 688 (244), Marsh Moser 683 (259), Marc Oldenhoff 680 (246), Neil Lischka 676 (235), Kevein Hesse 653 (257), D.J. Kruesel 653 (243), Kevin Guetzlaff 649 (246), Stu Haneal 642 (233), Ben Schrier 642 (254), Brandon Radloff 642 (246), John Uttech 641 (235), Shane Dotenberg 641 (222), Chris Kaufmann 640 (271), Tim Hodel 640 (230), Nate Saeger 638 (237), Andy Conant 630 (229), Patrick Garland 630, Brad Ebert 622 (235), Mark Mallow 612.
Standings
A Division
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl North;167
3 Fingers Deep;136
Nielsen Amusement;133
United Electric;130
Watertown Siding;127
Gasthaus;105
B Division
;Pts.
Buffalo;162
Fireball;145
Linskens Custom;143
Bud;137
TBE Equipment;116
Watertown Bowl 18;115
FRIDAY FUN COUPLES
High scores — Men: Bill Reed 608 (232, 203), Matt Wong 607 (221, 200), Kirk Grill 550 (213). Women: Melissa Kruesel 566 (236), Brenda Clemmons 531, Nicole Bosque 524 (211). Couples: Bill-Brenda Reed 1,066, Doug-Brenda Clemmons 1,026, DJ-Melissa Kruesel 1,024
Standings
;Pts.
United Septic;66-30
Emil’s Pizza;48-48
All Day;46-50
Wolff Pack;32-64
MOONLITERS
High scores: Lisa Cutsforth 549 (211), Darlene Godfroy 499, Julie Huebner 490, Lisa Morris 468, Jenni Sommers 447
Standings
;Pts.
Sommers;55
Nielsen Amusements;54
Watertown Bowl;51
Kube Custom Carpentry;50
Winner of 2nd half: Sommers
