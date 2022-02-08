MOONLITERS
High scores: Jamie Lehmann 522 (202), Brenda Scherret 495, Jamie Caudle 487, Blythe Kramer 475, Amanda Kelly 473
Standings
;Pts.
Sommers;27
Watertown Bowl;26
Fathead’s Country Campers;24
Kube Custom Carpentry;22
Nielsen Amusements;20
Berres Brothers;19
DAM Doctors;9
FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: Ed Laatsch 817 (259, 279, 279), Kevin Blasing 715 (245, 256, 214), DJ Kruesel 705 (246, 223, 236), Matt Wong 636 (237, 217). Women: Nicole Bosque 572, Heather Zubke 548, Brenda Clemmons 513, Melissa Kruesel 509 (202)
Standings
;Pts.
United Septic;26-14
Young & Old;24-16
Date Night;24-16
ENR Auto;20-20
Emil’s Pizza;18-22
Wolff Pack;16-24
Fri. Nite Bowlers;12-28
TUESDAY SENIOR
High scores — Men: Pete Boer 683 (238, 202, 243), Bruce Kemmerling 648 (237, 225), Rick Tortomasi 615 (223, 219), Carl Schultz 600 (240), Ray Gresbach 593 (200, 216), Chuck Saeger 572 (225), Roy Zimmerman 560 (211), Ron Benninger 552, Mike Zwieg 552, Mike Zwieg 552 (217), Mike Theim 551 (214), Mike Grossman 550 (202), Wayne Kuerschner 544 (203), Don McNaughton 532, Erv Bankert 528, Ron Milbrath 508, Tim Archambeau 503, Harvey Ziemer 500. Women: Linda Grisebach 563 (211), Sandy Saeger 529, Deb Archambeau 498, Marelene Raether 460, Ruth Zwieg 456, Dawn Smith 451
Standings
;Pts.
Has Beens;48
Final Four;42
Survivors;42
Bowling Stones;37
Wannabees;36
Krueger Builders;36
4-PAK;30
The Orifices;30
Gutter Dusters;24
4-Chicks;24
Different Strokes;18
Misfits;17
766
High scores: Jamie McGowan 737, Andy Fenske 723, Scott Peirick 712, Matt Tway 709, Adam Wagner 705, Jeremy Wolfe 698, Jake Sell 690, Josh Smulders 688, Adam Saeger 687, Mark Peters 678, Andrew Jonas 676, Jay Schwarz 676, Adam Trexler 672, Jason Peirick 648, Brad Blanke 648, Brian Weihert 648, Ralph Peirick 645, Craig Frank 645, Kevin Wagner 643, Dave Steele 633, Josh Wagner 617, Larry Romprey 617, Mitch Komorowski 609, Tyler DePorter 607
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;133
Kathy’s Buffalo;131.5
ZBM;130
Mel’s Garage;125
Team Patti;119.5
United Ctry. Realty;94
Division 2
Komo Pattern;195
Erin’s Bar;118
Watertown Bowl North;112.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;88.5
Rednex Pro Shop;83.5
CITY
High scores: Chris Kaufmann 717, Eddie Laatsch 695 (278), Mark Oiler 681 (242), John Uttech 678 (248), Wes Umland 673 (263), Tom Lulewitz 672 (259), Zack Umland 669 (234), Chad Sellnow 663 (228), Pete Richter 663 (238), Kevin Hahn 661 (250), Keven Roethle 658 (258), Jason Heinecke 658 (278), Tom Christian 655 (249), Troy Oestreicher 654 (238), Stu Haenel 651 (239), Shane Potenberg 649 (239), Clint Rose 648 (237), Matt English 648 (229), Marc Oldenhoff 646 (236), Chris Hartig 644 (222), Andy Conant 631 (233), Josh Kaufmann 629 (288), Adam Kircher 627, Bo Moldenhauer 626, Todd Saeger 624, Todd Sellnow 624, Doug Kohls 624 (234), Max Haenel 620 (247), DJ Kruesel 615, Jack Weihert 608 (276), Jeff Ready 606, Jake Jurgella 600
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Fireball;39
Wolf Paving;30
Gasthaus;29
United Electric;27.5
Wttn. Bowl North;25
Wttn. Siding;19
B Division
Wttn. Bowl 18;37
Bud;32.5
3 Fingers Deep;25
Buffalo;24.5
Nielsen Amusement;21.5
TBE Equipment;14
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: Tom Christian762 (268, 279), Todd Saeger 761 (246, 300), John Ganster 729 (223, 248, 258), Lukas Saeger 661 (225, 233), Bruce Martin 655 (257), Ed Reszynski 654 (232, 244), Corey Jaeger 645 (222), Scott Strege 635 (225), Tim Droster 632 (233), Mike Peters 624, Rich White 622, Justin Helser 604. Women: Amanda Blanke 726 (236, 201, 289), Jen Bowlin 620 (202, 246), Karin Reszynski 620 (209, 216), Jean Werner 559 (210), Connie Hookstead 557 (245), Amanda Hookstead 546, Tina Thrane 517 (257)
Standings
;Pts.
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;16
Rednex Pro Shop;14
GW Electric;14
G&B Construction;14
Watertown Bowl;14
Concord Inn;12
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;12
Edward Jones;10
JLSD;10
Martin Management;9
JAK’S;9
Gasthaus;7
KRMK;6
