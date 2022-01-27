High scores — Men: Brad Dantuma 717 (258, 255, 204), Jonathan Kaufmann 698 (258, 217, 233), Andrew Jonas 692 (257, 255), Larry Caya 672 (235, 248), Damien Lopez 651 (215, 257), Bill Bergmann 624 (203, 205, 216), Fred Pugh 215, 211), Travis Swisher 622 (237, 225), Travis Beerbohm 619 (232). Women: Brett Lopez 626 (237), Ashley Kaufmann 568 (203, 202), Wendy Kaufmann 536, Lisa Strohmeyer 511 (220)
Standings
;Pts.
Revolution Pro Shop;30
Local Waters 2;30
Locals Waters 1;26
Johnson & Hellekson;23
We Don’t Care;22
Kube Custom Carpentry;22
G Brock Auto Repair;20
American Family Ins.;19
Bob’s Bunch;19
Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;17
Fun Farm N Toys;16
3 MAN SLEEPER
High scores: Brandon Radloff 786 (289), Pete Richter 752 (289), Josh Bartz 747 (279), Brad Ziemer 729 (259), Jeff Weihert 714 (256), Nicole Ebert 658 (232), Hank Windmeter 649 (235), Jason Bavuso 631 (227), Tim Courtney 630 (227), Mike Peters 609 (243), Jackie Roethle 602
Standings
;Pts.
Miller 64;14
Pine Cone;12
JLS;10
Hersh’s Gang;9
Watertown Bowl;9
G & W Electric;5
Kathy’s Buffalo;4
Rusty Nail;3
JAK’S;2
COMMUNITY
High scores: Keith Hanke 701 (278), Brad Ziemer 671 (233), Robb Borchardt 663 (245), Jamie Genz 625 (220), Dale Stangler 611 (225), Louis Strupp 607 (203), Dan Bohn 606 (232)
Standings
;Pts.
Ann’s Farmington Inn;17
Stull Agronomy;13.5
Silver Eagle Saloon;13
KG Builders;10
Schaefer’s Soft Water;10
Watertown Bowl;8.5
SENIOR FUN
High scores — Men: Carl Schultz 694 (248, 213, 233), Chuck Saeger 625 (206, 226), Jerry Haut 574, Dick Zoellick 523, Dan Douglass 522 (206), Tim Archambeau 531 (205, 201), Rick Radke 515, Bruce Huebner 511 (211), Bob Saeger 510. Women: Sally Westphal 574, Deb Archambeau 536 (201), Josie Kubly 471, Rose Brandemuehl 449
