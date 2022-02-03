ROCK RIVER LEAGUE

4-MAN DARTBALL LEAGUE

Top 10 averages: Randy Stauffer .599, Bob Yahr .561, Jim Hoenecke .553, Tad Schwefel .546, Josh Zubke .536, Mike Kanneberg .512, Bob Kubly .500, Mike Wendorf .497, Phil Zastrow .484, Dean Zubke .471

Standings

;Pts.

Yahr Oil;16-8

StaufferKlug.com;15-9

Biggs;14-10

GAF Construction;14-10

7-Up;13-11

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;13-11

Country Upholstery;13-11

Maass Refrigeration;12-12

Ryan’s Auto Care;12-12

Silk Exotic;11-13

Gasthaus;11-13

Lemke DJ&R;10-14

Modern Woodmen;10-14

Isle Edge Trucking;4-20

