ROCK RIVER LEAGUE4-MAN DARTBALL LEAGUETop 10 averages: Randy Stauffer .599, Bob Yahr .561, Jim Hoenecke .553, Tad Schwefel .546, Josh Zubke .536, Mike Kanneberg .512, Bob Kubly .500, Mike Wendorf .497, Phil Zastrow .484, Dean Zubke .471Standings;Pts.Yahr Oil;16-8StaufferKlug.com;15-9Biggs;14-10GAF Construction;14-107-Up;13-11Kathy's Buffalo Bar;13-11Country Upholstery;13-11Maass Refrigeration;12-12Ryan's Auto Care;12-12Silk Exotic;11-13Gasthaus;11-13Lemke DJ&R;10-14Modern Woodmen;10-14Isle Edge Trucking;4-20
