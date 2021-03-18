MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development has released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for January.
In brief, the non-seasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows preliminary January 2021 unemployment rates increased in all of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the month and over the year.
While in municipalities, the preliminary January unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in three of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the month and increased in all 34 cities over the year.
Unemployment rates in counties during January increased in 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties over the month and over the year.
In Dodge County, the January preliminary unemployment rate was reported at 4.0%, up from the December 2020 rate of 3.4% and up from the previous year, January 2020 rate of 3.4%. Dodge County ranked 17 for the lowest unemployment rate in the state.
In Jefferson County, the January preliminary unemployment rate was reported at 4.1%, up from 3.6% in December of 2020, and up from 3.4% reported in January of 2020. The county ranked 20 for its rate.
