After 41 1/2 years of family medicine, long-time Watertown doctor Bruce Cochrane has hung up his stethoscope.
His last day of examining patients at Watertown Family Practice Associates was Dec. 2.
“I can not believe it has been that long,” Cochrane said the day after his retirement. “My kids are so excited, like it is a graduation to retirement.”
While Cochrane is not a native to the city, he praises the community he has called home for more than 40 years.
“I call Watertown home after being here for 41 years,” the retiring doctor said. Cochrane said after training all those years, he was fortunate to be in a community he liked.
Cochrane was raised in Springfield, Ill., went to Illinois State University and then Chicago Medical school from 1973 to 1976 and Southern Illinois University School of Medicine for family practice, getting his degree in 1979.
“What brought us (he and his wife, Dianne, whom he married during his residency), is interesting,” the doctor said. The young couple received several suggestions of where to seek a practice, but they agreed to only go as far north as Appleton and no further. Cochrane said he sided with his wife after debating a stint in Alaska. He thought it would be fun to practice medicine in the rural culture and climate the country’s largest state. “And then quickly I thought maybe not,” the doctor said.
Their goal was to remain somewhat close to their roots in Illinois.
“So Watertown was rather close to family and it turned out to be a great decision, Cochrane said. Both Rick Holden and his wife Ellen, and Dianne and I stayed in this great community.”
In the early 1970’s, Dr. Terry Turke and another doctor started Watertown Family Practice. The other doctor left to be closer to his hometown and Turke brought in Dr. Fred Gremmels in 1976. “Gremmels wanted to make it a three person practice and both Rick (Holden) and I applied at the same time. They decided to go to four doctors and they hired both of use back in 1979,” Cochrane said.
“At the front end of my career, I thought I would practice here 20 to 30 years,” Cochrane said. “I look back and ask where did the years go? I look back with a lot of enjoyment. I was blessed with the choice of the community and the practice.
“What has kept us here for all these years are the people,” Cochrane said. “The people are great. For the most part, they have a good strong faith in general and good core values. They understand the value of work and integrity. A handshake is a handshake and it means something.”
Cochrane pointed out that in the medical profession, if a doctor is unhappy with a location, they can pick up and move tomorrow. “So that could have been an option. But this is such a great town and community and it is a lot of fun to be able to rub elbows with the people.”
And Cochrane got to know a lot of people during his 40 plus years as a local doctor. He said he has no idea how many patients he has served over the years, but it is in the thousands.
“There are lots of cases that I recall for one reason or another. I could go on and on for hours with stories, but that would be boring,” he said.
“It was a humbling profession,” Cochrane said. “I think my retirement is not about me, but the community,” the doctor said. “If it were not for the community and values, I would have left earlier in my tenure and gone somewhere else.”
Changes and growth
There have been many changes over the years, some good and some not so good, the veteran physician said.
Cochrane said he was pleased that the hospital system remains vital in the community. “As a business, it can not stand still,” he said. “It was a much smaller hospital operation when I started. There were no ER physicians. There were three small ER rooms and staffed by general medical staff,” he said. “It has grown over the years to accommodate the community.”
Another change over the years was location. The four doctors stopped renting an old clinic building from the hospital and constructed their own facility. “When we built that, we thought we had died and gone to heaven.” It had a lot more space but now the building is busting at the seams, Cochrane said.
And, of course, there has been a lot of change in technology.
”For a good share of my career, I pulled a paper chart,” Cochrane said. “We had thousands of paper charts.”
The office is now on its third electronic recording device, he said. There are advantages and disadvantages. “The progress has made the availability of demographics of a disease. Our practice has always been on the forefront of technology. At times I had been reluctant, but I see the need for that.”
In his retirement years
”The practice has grown with different stresses and more bureaucracy,” Cochrane said. “There are other things I would like to do, like have time with my family,” the doctor said. Dianne has represented the family at many occasions when the doctor has been working. He is looking forward to spending more time with his five children and 12 grandchildren, and is anticipating the arrival of his 13th grandchild. “I tell my patients I am too young to be a grandparent of 13.”
”Retirement will be a challenge and an adjustment, but one that I am ready for.” Cochrane said he has not yet solidified his retirement plans, but along with family, he has plenty of hobbies and activities to occupy his time.
He enjoys scuba diving and snowshoeing, along with flying. As a get-away, the couple has a pace on Gilbert Lake near Wild Rose where the doctor enjoys scuba diving. “I honestly, I could scuba dive in a bath tub and enjoy it,” he said. While he enjoys fresh-water diving, he and Dianne have done a trip to Fort Lauderdale to dive in the ocean.
He also flew a lot during his younger days. “I have great memories of flying. Don’t get me on flying.” Many times the doctor would rent a plane from Wisconsin Aviation in Watertown. “I highly recommend people learn to fly.”
Cochrane also praised his staff over the years. Historically, the staff at Watertown Family Practice Associates has stayed on board through the years without many turnovers. “I am pleased to say I have left the practice in good hands,” he said.
“I have known him since he first came to Watertown,” said Laurie Grosenick. Grosenick worked with the partners for many years and returned to work with Cochrane the past 1 1/2 years, “which was a blessing,” she said. “It was like going home.”
Grosenick noted how medicine has changed over the years, going from paper charts to electronic recordings. But changes were necessary to keep abreast of the billing system, she added.
Cochrane made an effort to see each of his patients one last time this past year, Grosenick said. “He was so grateful to see people one more time. Last year was like a farewell tour.
”I really enjoyed working with him,” Grosenick said of Cochrane. His retirement was bittersweet. “He earned retirement, but he will be missed. I appreciated his sense of caring and humor.”
”It has been a great ride” Cochrane said. “I can not complain. It has been a blessing all along.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.