The southeast stadium lights near the student section were not functioning, leaving a quarter of the playing field dimly lit.
That is just about the only thing that was not a full-go for Homecoming.
Fort Atkinson’s football team upended state top-ranked Baraboo 27-6 in a Badger-Small Conference game at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday, extending its win streak to five games.
The Blackhawks (5-1, 4-0 Badger) now sit atop the league standings with three regular-season games remaining, a game ahead of Baraboo, Monona Grove and Mount Horeb/Barneveld.
“It means more than everything,” said Fort Atkinson senior running back and linebacker Evan Dudzek, who had 18 rushes for 122 yards and two scores. “This is our first playoff berth since 2016. Against one of the best teams in our conference, it’s an emotional win and feels great. We are excited. Hopefully we are headed towards a conference title.”
Fort becomes postseason-eligible for just the second time since 2013.
“I told the team afterwards how proud I am of them,” Fort Atkinson football coach Nick Nelson said. “Their ability to stick together and block out all the distractions a homecoming week can present and just stay focused on what we’re doing was impressive. Can’t say enough about the character and dedication of these guys. They stayed focused on the goal.”
The Thunderbirds (5-0, 3-1) played without senior starting quarterback Luna Larson, who holds multiple NCAA Division 1 scholarship offers, for the second straight game.
Baraboo’s offense, which did just enough to muster a 14-13 win last week against Mount Horeb/Barneveld, sputtered for much of a rain-filled night, totaling just 209 yards while turning it over five times.
Fort had just one turnover, two penalties and ran it 35 times for 237 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per rush.
“Our offensive line makes the run game go,” Dudzek said. “There’s not much a team can do if they can’t get near the ball. We have a few tricky plays but not too many. We are straight forward. Half of the time, (the Baraboo defense) called out what we were doing and we still got five to six yards or more. It’s just pound, pound, pound.”
“A big credit goes to the offensive line,” Nelson added. “They are a very smart group of guys that work together incredibly well. We were expecting a lot more blitzing and got them out of that. Our guys had to adjust and they did. We were able to continue to pound the rock and keep the ball out of their hands.”
Dudzek opened the scoring on a five-yard rush with 4 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first quarter.
Senior running back Alec Courtier, who had 14 totes for 110 yards, doubled the lead early in the second quarter on a rumbling 64-yard scamper.
“We just trying to gain a couple of yards,” Nelson said. “That’s just the kind of athlete Alec is. He can bust it anytime he wants. We were kind of in need of something going our away. Baraboo was fighting as they did for four quarters. That’s a great team over there. We needed something to go our way and Alec’s run sparked us to go there.”
Thunderbird backup quarterback Luke Vittengl, a sophomore, connected with Brady Henry for a 28-yard scoring strike on the ensuing drive. Henry’s point after was blocked to make it 14-6.
Fort’s next drive resulted in a turnover on downs near midfield. Baraboo, which was 1-for-12 on third down, proceeded to convert a fourth and short before Vittengl underthrew a deep ball that was intercepted by junior defensive back Dane Brost with 30 seconds left in the half.
The Blackhawks went three-and-out on the game’s first series of the third quarter.
Thunderbird turnover issues reared their head in the form of a fumble, which Dudzek recovered at the plus 31-yard line, a few plays later.
After a pair of two-yard runs, junior tight end Jack Opperman was turned loose over the middle for a 27-yard TD from senior quarterback Carson Baker, upping the lead to 20-6 with 8:00 left in the third.
There, Baraboo went three and out after senior defensive back Mason Brandl broke up a third-down pass.
Fort’s next drive ended after five plays when Baker was picked off by Caden Agnew on a long ball deep in Thunderbird territory.
After forcing another quick punt, the Blackhawks scored on their sixth play of a 51-yard drive when Dudzek found paydirt on a 16-yard run for the final margin early in the fourth.
“That was pretty much the same play call we had all night,” Dudzek said. “Kept pounding it at them, the offensive line did their job and I found my holes. Felt good to keep pounding that scoreboard.”
Baraboo’s next three drives ended in turnovers as senior defensive back Cade Cosson dove for a pick, senior linebacker Triston Hanson had a leaping INT and senior defensive lineman Sheldon Burnett, who had three tackles for loss, recovered a fumble.
Vittengl was 11-for-21 passing for 94 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions. Senior running back Kane Mahoney rushed it 27 times for 101 hard yards.
“The big thing is defensively we got them out of their comfort zone,” Nelson said. “We jumped on them early and forced them to start passing. We knew if we could get them to pass, that would be difficult especially in this rain. When opportunities arose, we took advantage.”
Fort’s program endured winless seasons in 2018 and 2019 and then didn’t have the chance for a postseason during this spring’s truncated campaign. Now, they are virtually assured of playing in a Level 1 game.
“Back in the spring, our seniors wanted to qualify for the playoffs and we felt we had the team to do it, but it wasn’t available to us,” Nelson said. “It’s been a goal for this program dating back to that. These guys are incredible proud and happy they achieved their goal. Now, it’s on to the next one.”
Baker was 2-for-10 passing for 40 yards and Opperman had two catches totaling 40 yards.
Senior linebacker Logan Recob had one sack, eight tackles and senior defensive back Jacob Ashland made seven stops for the Blackhawks.
Fort’s 19 seniors have been waiting for moments like these since middle school.
“We have been dreaming of this since we were seventh graders,” Dudzek said. “We talked about it all the time back in seventh grade playing together. We lost a few guys, but a lot of us stuck together. This is the closest group of guys I have been with. We love each other and would do anything for each other.”
The Blackhawks travel to face Stoughton on Friday at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 27, BARABOO 6
Baraboo 0 6 0 0 -- 6
Fort Atkinson 7 6 6 8 -- 27
Scoring plays
FA – Dudzek 5 run (Brandl kick)
FA – Courtier 64 run (Brandl kick)
B – Henry 28 pass from Vittengl (kick failed)
FA – Opperman 27 pass from Baker (kick failed)
FA – Dudzek 16 run (kick failed)
Team statistics
Total offense: B 209, FA 277; Rushing attempts-yards: B 34-115; FA 35-237; Penalties-yards: B 4-40; FA 2-15; Fumbles-lost: B 2-2, FA 0-0; Interceptions thrown: B 3, FA 1; First downs: B 13, FA 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.