Kurt Larsen and incumbent Bob Wetzel are squaring off in the April 5 general election for the District 8 seat on the Watertown Common Council. The two candidates point to their varied backgrounds as to why each is the best choice.
The Daily Times asked each candidate to fill out a brief questionnaire and include a 100-statement of candidacy.
Kurt Larsen
Kurt Larsen has lived in Watertown for more than 24 years with his wife, Lisa where they raised their two sons, Emmett and Adam.
A Wisconsin native, Larsen served as a medic in the U.S. Army. He is also a member of the American Legion.
Larsen holds a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration from West Chester University in Pennsylvania.
He was originally hired by Brandt Inc. in Pennsylvania after college and later transferred to Watertown in 1994. He is employed as a fire alarm system inspector with Johnson Controls. Larsen held other jobs including YMCA camp counselor, Zamboni driver, computer operator, landscape gardener, substitute teacher and assembly line worker.
Larsen’s public service include six years on the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education and six years on the Watertown Common Council from 2015 to 2020 representing the Fourth Aldermanic District. He served on various committees and boards including the library, finance, public works, public safety and the pedestrian and bike path task force.
In his statement of candidacy, he said, “We should be looking for ways to preserve and improve services to our residents and limit restrictions and expenses whenever possible. I opposed the elimination in city services in recycling, the fishing ban on the Milwaukee Street bridge, policy changes that increased vacation for salaried but not hourly employees and off-cycle raises to administrative employees at a time that we were cutting services. I am not opposed to spending money to improve the city, but am less inclined to support restrictions. A $5,000 expenditure may not seem like much but it is roughly two to three years of the municipal share of taxes on an average homeowner.”
Bob Wetzel
Bob Wetzel is seeking his fifth, two-year term on the common council. He was first elected to the council in 2006, again in 2008 and 2010. He was elected to the Watertown Common Council again in 2020.
He resides at 920 South St. He is closing on 42 years of marriage to Sheril. The couple are parents of four children and four in-laws, who have provided them with 15 grandchildren. Wetzel grew up in Hudson and upon graduation from Maranatha in 1980, he and Sheril ministered in Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan churches.
In 2001, he and his wife left the ministry and chose to return to Watertown to finish raising their children. While in Watertown, Wetzel has enjoyed the friendships made while coaching little league, flag football and baseball. Since 2013, he has been employed at Adtech Industries in Watertown as a forklift and truck driver.
Wetzel is active in his church and serves as an adult teacher, deacon and choir member.
In his statement of candidacy, Wetzel said, “I served the Eighth District on the council from 2006 to 2012 and have been serving since 2020. Being on council is about serving and I have made great efforts to respond when people contact me. While the library expansion and Town Square are quality-of-life projects, they are not the driver of economic development which increases revenue. I have no magic wand to fix streets, gain new business and reduce property taxes, but I hope my ideas display both conservative social and fiscal principles. I have and will continue to urge people to share their opinions with the council. Lastly, I stand proudly for the flag and unapologetically support law enforcement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.