MADISON — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, said she is frustrated Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoed Senate Bill 39 which she co-authored with Sen. Duey Stroebel, R–Saukville.
The bill would have allowed virtual charter students the same opportunity that homeschool students have, the ability to take part in extracurricular activities and interscholastic athletics in their home district.
“Governor Evers made a decision to hurt Wisconsin students by denying them the ability to take part in extracurricular activities and interscholastic athletics within the district they reside. These families pay local property taxes, a portion which stays behind with the home district when the child open enrolls to a virtual charter school. I find this especially disheartening and frustrating in light of the pandemic shutdowns, which have already isolated our kids. His actions today further that isolation, which we have seen lead to increased depression and other mental health issues,” said Dittrich
Senate Bill 39 would have expanded provisions to participate in sports and extracurricular activities that are already extended to homeschool students to include charter school students, which are considered part of Wisconsin’s public school systems. Under the bill, virtual charter school students could not be charged fees beyond the same charged to students already enrolled in the school district, which is the same provision already in state law for homeschool students.
“Evers actions will only serve to drive more Wisconsin students out of public schools into homeschool and private schools. Further, he may have opened the state to litigation by favoring certain students over others. Virtual charter students should have the same opportunities as their peers because they are public school students. Instead, Governor Evers sent a message to parents of virtual charter students that he would rather have parents pay two school districts so a child can be afforded the ability to participate in extracurricular activities. Given that many families are suffering financially during this pandemic, his actions seem to be specifically targeted at those attempting to make the best choices for their own children,” said Dittrich.
Under state law, charter schools are public schools and receive state funding.
