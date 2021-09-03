WASHINGTON — U.S. Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Education and Labor Committee Republican Leader Virginia Foxx, R-North Carolina, introduced the Curriculum Review of Teachings Transparency Act.
This legislation would ensure local school districts post the curriculum for each grade of their elementary and secondary schools on a publicly accessible website as a condition of federal funding.
Lack of awareness and accountability for what is being taught in schools have allowed controversial and factually inaccurate ideas, like critical race theory, to be taught to students while keeping parents in the dark, Fitzgerald said. The CRT Transparency Act addresses this problem by ensuring schools make their curriculums publicly available online, so parents can see what their children are learning in school.
“Decisions about what to teach students in school are being made by bureaucrats and teachers unions, often without the input from parents. As a result, parents across the country are flocking to their local school board to demand transparency and to oppose dangerous ideologies, like critical race theory,” said Fitzgerald. “Parents should not have to fight for access to the curriculum their students are learning, especially when the curriculum promotes divisive and backwards theories. My bill, the CRT Transparency Act, will solve this problem by helping parents get a straight answer about what their children are being taught in school.”
“Elementary and secondary education is a collaborative process between teachers and parents. Unfortunately, too many school districts are dissolving this communication, hiding behind an opaque curriculum ripe for left-wing indoctrination. Parents, students, and community members deserve to know what their children are learning. Knowledge is strength, and the CRT Transparency Act strengthens both educational freedom and school choice by arming parents with the information necessary to choose the school option that works best for their child,” said Foxx.
