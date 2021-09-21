DEFOREST — Watertown’s girls golf team lost to DeForest 193 to 216 on Monday at Lake Windsor Golf Club’s back nine.

Senior Savannah Szalanski shot 48 to lead the Goslings.

Junior Cheyenne Groll shot 51. Senior Taylor Kaufmann shot 55. Senior Amanda Gracia shot 62.

“Savannah had a nice tap in birdie on the par 3 14th hole,” Watertown girls golf coach Scot Meyer said. “Cheyenne continues to improve.”

DeForest senior Taryn Endres shot 40 earn medalist honors.

