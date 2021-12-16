ROCK RIVER 4-MAN

DARTBALL LEAGUE

Top 10 averages: Tad Schwefel 603, Bob Yahr 595, Randy Stauffer 583, Curt Jahr 545, Jim Hoenecke 534, Dale Zubke 531, Mike Danneberg 507, Jim Loppnow 500, Jim Lemke 500, Josh Zubke 493

Standings

StaufferKlug.com;5-1

Maass Refrigeration;5-1

Ryan’s Auto Care;5-1

Lemke DJ&R;4-2

Biggs;3-3

7-Up;3-3

GAF Construction;3-3

Country Upholstery;3-3

Yahr Oil;2-4

Silk Exotic;2-4

Modern Woodmen;2-4

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;2-4

Gasthaus;2-4

Isle Edge Trucking;1-5

