JEFFERSON— The year was 1996. The pandemic was nowhere in sight. For most people, phones were still attached to the wall, and the internet was not yet part of their daily lives.
That's also the year Jefferson's Holiday Parade of Lights, which has become the biggest event of the holiday season in the local community, got its start.
Peg Bare of Wine and Roses, a member of the current Jefferson Chamber of Commerce board of directors and a longtime community leader, was part of the effort to get the whole thing started.
She gave credit to Ann Garity as the one who originated the idea after learning about holiday lights parades occurring in other communities.
Garity was joined by Sue Prosser and Sandy Statz as initial event coordinators, and Bare was also part of the organizing committee.
"We worked really, really hard to get 30 entries that first year and to spread the word," Bare said.
"Every year afterward, 30 parade units has been our goal - anything more than that is just a bonus," Bare said.
The participating groups, businesses and organizations have changed over the years, although some, like the area fire department and emergency services vehicles, have been a constant.
Since the beginning, top parade entries in different categories have qualified for prizes. Currently, prizes are offered to the top entries in four different categories: business, civic, animals and youth. Some of the creativity that has been showcased has been outstanding, Bare said.
"We had some memorable years for other reasons too," Bare said, citing one year when the parade went on despite a mix of freezing rain and snow.
After that, organizers made a new rule establishing that if there was a weather advisory out for the local area, the parade would be cancelled so as not to endanger anyone's safety.
"There have been a variety of associated activities that have taken place after the parade in different years as well, Bare said.
In the first few years, the Carnegie building downtown was open after the parade, welcoming families for visits with Santa.
Then, for many years, the community had a "Santa House" structure where youngsters could visit with the Man in the Red Suit and share their gift lists while enjoying cookies and hot chocolate.
Over the years, the Santa House moved around from the parking lot next to the county nurses agency to the Ace Hardware lot to the old chamber office and then to the farmer's market lot across from Wedl's Hamburger Stand.
In the last few years, the Santa House was phased out, with children welcomed to the chamber office downtown instead, Bare said.
Bare said discussions are still in the works about whether to hold any inside activities after this year's parade, due to the continuing pandemic and the current surge in cases.
Last year, of course, marked the biggest change in the holiday tradition as the whole parade moved to the Jefferson County Fair Park and switched to drive-through format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers were pleased to be able to return to the downtown this year, where the event could again welcome in-person crowds.
But regardless of format, entries and associated activities, the Holiday Parade of Lights tradition started in 1996 remains strong, serving as the main community kickoff for the holiday season in the Jefferson area.
