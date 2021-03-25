Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 29.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance. The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, March 29 — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, molasses cookie, applesauce and sliced bread.

Tuesday, March 30 — Chili casserole broccoli cuts, Butterfinger torte, apricot halves and cornbread.

Wednesday, March 31 — Chopped steak in burger/mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, ice cream cup, pear slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, April 1 — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, birthday cake, apple slices and dinner roll.

Friday, April 2 — Closed for Good Friday.

