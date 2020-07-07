The Hustisford Astros opened the Rock River League Northern Division season with an 8-2 win over Saukville on Saturday, June 27 and a 9-8 loss to Rubicon on Sunday, July 28.
The Astros rallied from a 2-1 deficit with a seven-run rally in the ninth inning to defeat Saukville. Husty scored those runs on three hits, four walks and one hit batter. Jami Kaul capped the rally with an RBI double.
Casey Simon and Brice Peth each had two RBIs in the victory. Leadoff hitter Sam Roeseler collected three of the team’s 10 hits. Austin Massey pitched five innings in relief and earned the decision.
The next day, Hustisford scored seven runs in the first inning against Rubicon but couldn’t protect the lead at Slinger High School. The Red Sox rallied with four runs in the sixth and five more in the ninth to pull out the win. Leadoff hitter Cullen Weis had the walkoff hit, a three-run double off Massey.
Griff Leitzau, Simon and Kaul each had two hits in the losing cause. Simon hit a solo homer in the fifth.
HUSTISFORD 8, SAUKVILLE 2
Hustisford 000 100 007 — 8 10 3
Saukville 001 001 000 — 2 4 0
WP: Massey
LP: Biertzer
Hustisford (ab-r-h-rbi) — S. Roeseler 4-1-3-1, Galeazzi 4-2-1-0, Merkes 5-1-1-0, Lietzau 3-1-0-1, Simon 2-1-0-2, Peth 5-1-1-2, Kaul 3-1-1-1, Nehls 5-0-1-0, Moon 3-0-2-0 Totals 34-8-10-3
Saukville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Dickmann 2-0-0-0, Max Purerer 4-1-1-0, Kessner 4-0-0-0, Davenport 4-0-2-1, Eleteny 4-0-0-0, Mike Purerer 4-0-0-0, Mueller 4-0-1-0 Brockman 3-1-0-0, Hartnick 2-0-0-0, Biertzer 1-0-0-0 Totals 33-2-4-1
2B — H (Kaul), S (Davenport)
Pitching — HO: Huseboe (H) 0 in 4, Massey (H) 4 in 5, Hartnick (S) 6 in 6, Biertzer (H) 2 in 2.2, Fuenteny (S) 2 in 0.1. R: Huseboe (H) 1, Massey (H) 1, Hartnick (S) 1, Biertzer (S) 6, Fuenteny (S) 1. SO: Huseboe (H) 6, Massey (H) 3, Hartnick (S) 1, Biertzer (S) 3, Fuenteny (S) 1. BB: Huseboe (H) 2, Massey (H) 0, Hartnick (S) 2, Biertzer (S) 4, Fuenteny (S) 0.
RUBICON 9, HUSTISFORD 8
Hustisford 700 010 000 — 8 10 1
Rubicon 000 040 005 — 9 15 1
WP: Kopplitz
LP: Massey
Hustisford (ab-r-h-rbi) — S. Roeseler 2-1-1-2, Rosine 2-0-1-0, Galeazzi 2-0-0-0, J. Hennen 2-0-0-0, Merkes 4-1-0-0, Lietzau 5-1-2-2, Simon 4-2-2-1, D. Hennen 1-0-0-0, Nehls 3-1-1-0, Kaul 4-0-2-0, Moon 2-1-0-1, Ellenberger 4-1-1-2 Totals 35-8-10-8
Rubicon (ab-r-h-rbi) —Weis 4-0-1-4, Vogel 5-0-1-0, Mantz 4-1-2-0, Lehman 4-2-2-1, Goodin 5-2-3-0, Kopplitz 4-1-2-2, Roszewski 5-1-1-1, Birken 5-1-2-0, Handel 5-0-1-1, Thom 0-1-0-0 Totals 41-9-15-9
2B — R (Weis, Mantz, Kopplitz)
HR — H (Simon)
Pitching — HO: Krafchek (H) 1 in 4, Pieper (H) 6 in 2, Massey (H) 8 in 2.2, Martin (R) 4 in 1, Strupp (R) 2 in 3, Kopplitz (R) 4 in 5. R: Krafchek (H) 0, Pieper (H) 4, Massey (H) 5, Martin (R) 7, Strupp (R) 0, Kopplitz (R) 1. SO: Krafchek (H) 7, Pieper (H) 1, Massey (H) 1, Martin (R) 2, Strupp (R) 3, Kopplitz (R) 2. BB: Krafchek (H) 4, Pieper (H) 0, Massey (H) 1, Martin (R) 3, Strupp (R) 1, Kopplitz (R) 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.