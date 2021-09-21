LEBANON — Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon on County Highway R will host das Deutsch Fest/German Fest on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.
In the tradition of German services years ago, the men will sit on one side of the church and the women and children on the other side. The Lebanon Lutheran School children grades 4K-2, along with the Immanuel German Choir will provide special music. The Immanuel Men’s Group will sing and a brass ensemble by the Tietz family will also enhance the service. The Tietz family will include Randy Tietz, Christian Tietz, Jacob Tietz and Angela Tietz.
The Rev. Daniel S. Repp will lead the service. Judy Kluetzman will be the accompanist.
Along with the special worship service, a variety of activities are planned throughout the day. The festival continues in the fellowship hall with a German dinner, an afternoon dance with "A Little Bit of Heaven," a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and mum raffle. Card playing will also be encouraged.
The German dinner will be provided by Turner Hall Catering of Watertown and served at noon. The menu includes: Swiss steak, creamed chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, red cabbage, scalloped apples, dinner rolls, creamed peas and carrots and creamy coleslaw. Dessert will include a number of German desserts including blitz torte, schaum torte, apple slices, himmels futter and German chocolate cake. Refreshments will include German beer, wine (including homemade wine), Sprecher root beer and bottled water. A sampling of some homebrewed German stout beer will also be available.
After dinner, festival goers can dance to the music of "A Little Bit of Heaven." The group plays traditional German and European tunes for dancing and listening. Musicians include Bill Anderson on accordion, Gary Musto on banjo and Susan Rechcygl on the guitar. They have performed each year at the Oconomowoc Christmas Market.
The cost is $20 for adults, $7 for children from 5 to 12 years of age and free for children 4 years and younger. Due to COVID-19 precautions, tickets are limited to 175 and there will only be advanced ticket sales. Tickets may be purchased through committee members and the church office. Contact Judy and Wes Kehl at 920-261-5145 or the church office at 920-925-3540. Tables of eight or 10 may also be reserved. The ticket deadline is Oct. 10.
Thrivent is helping to support this event through their Action Team program.
Area residents are welcome to join parishioners for a day of remembering the German heritage of the church with “Gemuetlichkeit” in fellowship and music.
