JUNEAU — A 47-year-old Horicon man, who was allegedly driving under the influence of multiple drugs, faces vehicular homicide charges following a June crash in the Town of Oak Grove, where he allegedly fell asleep, drove across and crashed into an oncoming car, killing a 50-year-old Lake Mills female driver.
Daniel Bryfczynski faces felony charges of homicide by vehicle — use of a controlled substance (second and subsequent offense) and use of a vehicle with a controlled substance in his blood causing great bodily harm.
If convicted, Bryfczynski faces more than 62 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Bryfczynski reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day while fishing. He allegedly told investigators that the effects of the drug had worn off before getting his boat out of the water and eventually heading home in his truck.
Police searched Bryfczynski’s boat and found a grinder, which is typically used with marijuana, and 4.5 grams of marijuana in a plastic bag on the boat.
He also admitted to police officers that he fell asleep behind the wheel of his F150 truck before he drove across the centerline on Highway 33 before colliding with a westbound Buick sedan.
A blood test revealed he was driving with ketamine, marijuana, cocaine and opiates in his system, the complaint stated.
Ketamine is a medication primarily used for induction and maintenance of anesthesia. It induces a trance-like state providing pain relief, sedation and amnesia.
A Lake Mills juvenile, who was a passenger in the sedan, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital in Madison via LifeNet Air Methods.
Bryfczynski was flown to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by a Flight for Life helicopter. A 44-year-old passenger in the truck was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with minor injuries.
Bryfczynski, who was convicted of an OWI in 2004, is scheduled to make his initial appearance March 7 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
