The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club met Dec. 12, 2021 at St. Peters Fellowship Hall. Before the meeting, club members and their families ate a meal provided by a few 4-H families.
Claire Jaeckel and Helena Cahoon shared with the club how the the Lebanon community tree decorating and tree lighting ceremony went. Participants helped light the tree, decorate ornaments, visited with Santa, had a story read to them, and enjoyed cookies and hot chocolate. Claire and Helena have a few ideas for how next year’s ceremony can go better, but overall the ceremony went very well.
Brandon Boyd shared with the club that at the January meeting he will be presenting a slideshow presentation about the National Avian Quiz Bowl he participated in.
Leader Rhonda Boyd, discussed the Wreaths Across America event that was held Dec. 18, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Members of the club were asked to help lay wreaths on the grave stones of veterans for the holidays. Rhonda Boyd also discussed Christmas caroling at Highland House Assisted Living. The club did caroling Dec. 28.
Club Leader Debbie Behl brought up the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation poster contest for grades K-12 and speaking contest for grades 5-12. Two members, who have done this project in the past, shared what they learned and did. One discussed their Healthy Soil-Healthy Life project. They won third place and a $15 Amazon gift card. The other member shared they won second place and a $20 gift card. Members who want to participate were reminded the poster is due Jan. 17 and the speaking contest is due Jan. 18.
All members were reminded to pay a $8 fee to the Lebanon Luckies treasurer in order to participate in the club. New members were reminded they had until Dec. 31 to enroll and be able to show at the 2022 Dodge County Fair.
After the meeting, members gathered to play games, exchange gifts, and make Christmas cards. The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club will hold its next meeting at 1 pm. Sunday at St. Peter’s Church Fellowship Hall. Members will be participating in a fun activity that is yet to be decided.
