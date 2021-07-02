Several area communities are planning to celebrate the country’s 245th birthday this weekend with parades, fireworks and picnics after a year off due to the coronavirus.
In Watertown, the fun begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park, when food, beverage and food stands open by the American Legion Post No. 189. The Ol’ Style Skratch band will provide a mix of classic and modern rock music in the park.
There will be food and beverages available in the park with proceeds going to the Legion post.
Fireworks will light up the sky over Riverside Park beginning at 9:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the fireworks will be shot off on Sunday at 9:15 p.m.
A 112-unit parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at Main and Water streets. The parade route will turn north onto Fourth Street continuing to Labaree Street, where it ends at Riverside Park.
Spectators are asked to refrain from setting chairs along the parade route until after midnight on July 3.
Since the original parade route was published in Tuesday’s Watertown Daily Times, eight additional units have been added to the lineup.
Included among the units is parade marshal Marie Miller.
Miller has been involved in many community organizations. Her volunteer service has spanned several years. She has been a garden volunteer which included beautifying Western Avenue and the Octagon House gardens, Watertown Arts Council board member, Watertown High School mentor and Watertown Salvation Army Red Kettle coordinator.
Miller received the Human Rights award from Church Women United for her work setting up the Salvation Army donation kettles, along with organizing volunteers to ring the bells. She received the 2012 Alfred and Helen Krahn Citizenship Award and in 2017 was recognized by Partnership Bank as an “Ordinary People, Extraordinary Citizens” honor recipient.
Several surrounding communities also have fireworks and activities planned for the celebration.
Jefferson
There is a change of venue for this year’s fireworks display in Jefferson. The show will take place at dusk Saturday at the Jefferson County Fair Park where there will be ample parking and room for a large crowd. Co-sponsors of the fireworks display are the city of Jefferson, Festival Foods and the Jefferson County Fair Park.
The gates will open at 8 p .m. with fireworks being shot off at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.
The fireworks will be shot off on West Spangler Street with a portion of the road closed for the duration of the show.
While in past years, live music food and other entertainment have traditionally accompanied the fireworks, due to the location, there will be no additional activities.
Johnson Creek
The Village of Johnson Creek will get the birthday celebration started with a fireworks display at dusk tonight at Centennial Park, 620 Midge St. This is the first time the village is hosting an Independence Day fireworks display in recent memory. The village-sponsored fireworks will be shot off by Spielbauer Fireworks Co. Inc. and last about 15 minutes.
There is limited parking at the park, but there is street parking in the village.
Lake Mills
The Lake Mills 4th of July Fireworks Committee will bring a show to the city Sunday at dust. Viewing will be at the Seljan Co. grounds.
Waterloo
Waterloo Firemen’s Park will be bustling with activity on Sunday and even a bit on Saturday as the annual festivities which have been held since 1905, resume.
There will be music in the park Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. from Big Spoon.
There will be numerous baseball games throughout the park Sunday. There will also be wrestling in the park starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Waterloo City Band will perform at 10 a.m. followed by bingo in the park pavilion at noon.
Several children activities are planned in a new Kids Extravaganza area, including a petting zoon, obstacle course, bouncy house and retro arcade games. There will be free rides available on the carousel.
There will also be a variety of musical entertainment in the park along with food and beverage options.
The grand finale of the day will be at 10 p.m. with a fireworks display in the park.
