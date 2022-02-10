Now that efforts by congressional Democrats to pass major voting rights legislation have collapsed, Washington’s attention has turned to the urgent task of saving democracy.
At issue is the closing of loopholes and strengthening of the sadly outmoded and dangerously confusing Electoral Count Act of 1887, a poorly written and dangerously outmoded law that governs the mammoth task of counting the votes for president.
Even the extremely close and highly questionable 2000 election recount in Florida, where the Supreme Court called a halt to the recount and effectively made George W. Bush the winner, failed to create the sense of urgency spurred by former President Donald Trump’s apparent attempt to use the ECA’s vague wording to take over the Jan. 6, 2021, Electoral College count.
Leading the effort is Illinois’ senior Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, along with independent Angus King of Maine and Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar. They have released a “discussion draft” of the proposed Electoral Count Modernization Act.
We wish them luck. The almost daily stream of shocking revelations unearthed by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol gives Americans a chilling glimpse of just how fragile our mechanism for choosing presidents really is.
As former Vice President Mike Pence told the Federalist Society last week, he doesn’t have the constitutional power to stop the count. Yet, there are apparently sane legal experts who say otherwise and, it doesn’t take too long of a reading of the existing law to see where they get that impression.
For example, the ECA states that the Electoral College is to meet in states across the country on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December to cast their votes.
If the state has finalized its results six days before then, Congress must treat them as the “conclusive” results, even if, for example, a state’s legislature sends in a competing set of results.
Confusing? Yes. Yet the law also does a very poor job of clarifying the vice president’s role, which has been regarded as only “ministerial.” It was a task Pence quite properly carried out, much to the apparent chagrin of Trump, who later recast his old running mate as a traitor.
But the congressmen who wrote and enacted the law many years ago also granted themselves the power to easily object to results submitted by the states and prolong the counting process, with or without legitimate concerns.
Imagine if Pence had decided to object to the results submitted by the states as Trump had wished? Would they still be arguing over results? Stunningly, the law and the Constitution give Congress much wider latitude to decide outcomes than most Americans realize, if only because no one has tried them before.
If we have learned anything from the past Trump era, it is to rule nothing out simply because it hasn’t been tried before.
In short, our Constitution is dotted with loopholes big enough to tempt, for example, a losing presidential candidate to gum up the works long enough to force himself or herself into office with the help of allies in Congress.
It’s happened once before, and it’s known as the Hayes-Tilden Compromise of 1877.
Democratic Gov. Samuel Tilden of New York won the popular vote in the 1876 presidential election, but Republican Gov. Rutherford B. Hayes of Ohio wasn’t giving up. The all-important Electoral College remained undecided in the close contest, as three Southern states still under the control of Reconstruction governors — Florida, South Carolina and Louisiana — were tied up in disputes over competing slates of electors.
Each of those undecided states submitted multiple competing electoral returns — and Congress had no rules in place to deal with such a situation. As a bipartisan congressional commission debated the outcome early in 1877, Hayes’ allies began to negotiate secretly with Tilden supporters on Hayes’ behalf.
In the end, Hayes was installed as the nation’s 19th president, branded by outraged Democrats with the unflattering nickname “His Fraudulency.”
And Democrats won what looked in political terms like the last great southern victory of the Civil War. It was a disaster for the rights of African Americans, especially in the South.Republicans agreed to withdraw all federal troops from the South, bringing an effective end to the Reconstruction period after barely more than a decade.
Black congressmen and senators disappeared from Congress for 28 years until Chicago sent Oscar De Priest in 1928 from the city’s South Side, who quickly became a national symbol of hope for African Americans.
But the reverse happened in the South, which saw the rise of lynchings, voter disenfranchisement, Jim Crow racial segregation and violent terrorism by the Ku Klux Klan.
Elections matter, whether they’re landslides or close contests. Last year’s attack on the Capitol has only pumped up the volume of Democrats calling for Republicans to build better guardrails for democracy with new federal legislation.
With the voting rights issue put aside, Republicans in recent days have shown more interest in talking about fixing the law’s most obvious flaws.
In the meantime, it is the Democrats who are miffed that Republicans show less interest in voting rights than in vote counting.
“Some scorekeeping matters little,” quipped Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., ”if the game is rigged.”
Perhaps. But before you can win, you have to get into the game.
— Chicago Tribune (abridged)
