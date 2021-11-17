JOHNSON CREEK — Christmas in the Village will be held in Johnson Creek Nov. 26-27.
Friday events will begin at 4 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Historical Society and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will host more than 50 artisans, crafters, and authors selling their wares, in addition several local businesses will have specials at their businesses.
The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library artisan, craft, and author fair will be held at Johnson Creek Middle/High School, 455 St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fifty artisans, crafters, and authors will be selling their wares. Twelve authors will be selling their books with many providing story times for young children. The American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting a café with lunch and snack items.
Johnson Creek Historical Society will host A Vintage Christmas at their museum, 110 Aztalan St. Santa will be on hand on Friday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday will kick off with a Reindeer Run beginning at 9 a.m. at the museum. Also on Saturday there will be horse and wagon rides from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
There will be a gingerbread house contest. Participants are asked to bring in their creations.
Sales of fresh evergreen trees, swags, wreaths, and other holiday items will help support the society. Complimentary homemade cookies, coffee, and cocoa, will be served.
Letters to Santa will be collected at The View, 1 Hartwig Drive, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. There will be hot cocoa, holiday treats and a photo opportunity. Children will receive a return letter from Santa if a return address is provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.