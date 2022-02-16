Enright announces candidacy for clerk of courts

Kelly Enright has announced her candidacy for the Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Court.
The position has been held by Lynn Hron for the last 19 years.
Hron recently announced that she will be stepping down on May 3.
Enright has been in the Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Court’s office for the last 13 years, holding numerous positions within the office.
Enright is the chief deputy clerk of court which is the position immediately under the elected clerk of court.
“I look forward to working with a wonderful group of clerks and continuing the great service that Lynn Hron has provided to the people of Dodge County,” Kelly said.
Enright is pleased that Hron, who the people have trusted for many years, has endorsed her as the most qualified person to serve as Dodge County clerk of circuit court into the future. “Kelly Enright has been a valuable part of my office and has the experience and knowledge necessary for this position. She will ensure that users of the court system continue to receive professional and effective service. I am pleased to endorse Kelly Enright for Dodge County clerk of circuit court,” Hron said.
Enright and her husband Chad, who is a captain with Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with their two daughters, Abby and Molly, have made Dodge County their home for the last 15 years. Kelly and Chad enjoy the time they spend with family and friends and participating with their two girls in school and extracurricular activities including softball, karate and basketball.
Enright holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Prior to working in the clerk’s office, Enright was employed in the banking industry and worked her way up to branch manger. “Having management experience in the past gives me a great foundation to perform the duties of clerk of court. Many of the clerk of court’s duties entail management of the 11 staff members who work in the office,” Kelly added.
Enright is a member of the Dodge County Republican Party and will be running as a Republican in the fall election which will be held on Nov. 8.
“The reason I am running for clerk of court is because I truly care about the office and understand how important it is to do things right when dealing with matters that are extremely important to the legal system and to the people who use the courts. There are many stakeholders in the justice system and they all deserve respectful, efficient and fiscally responsible service from the clerk’s office. I sincerely believe that I can provide the leadership necessary to assure that the Dodge County clerk of court’s office provides that level of service,” Kelly said.
