Mitten tree collection continues

Jeanine Fassl accepts 105 pairs of hand-knit mittens from Dottie Koenitzer last year with Dottie making 108 pairs this year as well. Any donations of hats, gloves, scarves, mittens, socks and underwear, for children especially in smaller sizes, are appreciated.

 Contributed

WHITEWATER — For 26 years, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Community Optimist Club has been hosting an annual Mitten Tree collection during the holiday season for the kids in the community.!

Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic, First Citizen’s State Bank, Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) and First English Lutheran Church will be collection places this year but in a more limited fashion. First Citizen’s State Bank will be taking collections from their employees and First English Lutheran Church will only collect from their church members indirectly. The Whitewater branch of Fort Community Credit Union’s lobby is open, and they will serve as a collection site for the public. Donations will be accepted through, 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

The main needs are mittens, hats, and scarves. In addition, underwear and socks are encouraged as they are used for emergency items for the area children throughout the year. Gift cards are also valuable and will help local agencies to purchase items as needed.

There is a large need for smaller sizes since there are more than 300 children under age 5 in the Whitewater Unified School District.

Load comments