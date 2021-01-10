Republicans Todd Menzel of Columbus, along with Don Pridemore of Hartford, and John Jagler of Watertown, and Andrew Dickman, of Juneau are seeking the Wisconsin State Senate in the 13th Senate District in April.
A primary election could take place Feb. 16 if all, indeed, end up running. The general election is scheduled for April 6.
Nomination papers for the candidates were due by 5 p.m. Friday for this special election.
Other potential candidates for the seat include Spencer Zimmerman, of Janesville, who is running as an independent, describing himself as a “Trump Conservative;” and Benjamin Schmitz, of Sun Prairie, another independent, self-described as being from the “American Solidarity Party.”
So far, Melissa Winker of Oconomowoc, is the only Democrat who has announced an intention to run. Winker ran unsuccessfully against Republican Barbara Dittrich this past November for the 38th State Assembly District.
