Dear Editor:

Many years ago when the population was increasing, so was the bad people, just like now.

So God wrote on two stones the Ten Commandments that people were to obey, some did not, just like today.

The fifth: Thou shalt not kill.

The seventh: Thou shalt not steal.

The ninth: Do not greatley seek to get your neighbors inheritance.

Russia President Putin is guilty of these.

Heaven or hell, does he know where he is going?

Harold Sack

Watertown

