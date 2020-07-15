JOHNSON CREEK — A pair of Johnson Creek High School top scholars took the opportunity of a live, podium microphone this weekend to congratulate their peers on making it through one of the most unique school years in decades. They then urged all to look to the future, knowing they had developed inner strengths possessed by few classes before them.
Standing outdoors, before a socially distanced audience and socially distanced Class of 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus threat, one of the scholars, Justin Swanson, said, although the year was not at all what he and his class expected, “We are still incredibly grateful to be here.”
Swanson added that, four months ago, he and his classmates saw their senior year coming to a close and there was nothing they could do to make it a normal one.
“It was extremely disheartening to watch all the different school events, sports seasons and everything else close all at once,” he said. “’Helpless’ is the only word that can describe the feeling that I felt, and the feeling that I’m sure everyone else here, felt at the time.”
Swanson said the saying, “Control what you can control,” became a mantra for him, and as school and related sports began to be canceled, he started to focus on how he would deal with the situation. He said he began to explore new interests and tried new activities.
“Sometimes it is in these moments that we begin to understand and appreciate the important things in life,” he said. “In a world that is constantly changing, it is important to be able to encounter these bumps in the road and come out a happier person.”
Another scholar, Hannah Constable, also acknowledged that things weren’t normal, but, there was Johnson Creek, “making things happen.”
She said the Class of 2020 is special and strong, because it has gone through “more struggles and unfortunate outcomes” than many others before it.
“But we have learned so much through these difficult times, which has prepared us for the challenges of the future,” she said. “We can take any situation and make the most of it.”
Constable urged her classmates to look to the future.
“We can’t change what has happened, but we can change how we take on this next step in our life,” she said.
