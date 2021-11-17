JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines to children at the health department Mondays through Fridays by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the health department at 920-674-7275.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and Wisconsin Department of Health Services have approved children aged 5-11 to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children and adolescents age 5 and up, as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The dose for children aged 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for older adolescents and adults. A child may get a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, including flu vaccine, at the same time.

Vaccination is the best way to protect children aged 5 and older from COVID-19. COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of pediatric death, and thousands of children and teens have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and therefore reducing their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications. Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with children without underlying medical conditions.

Getting children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission.

