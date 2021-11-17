JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccines to children at the health department Mondays through Fridays by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the health department at 920-674-7275.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and Wisconsin Department of Health Services have approved children aged 5-11 to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children and adolescents age 5 and up, as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The dose for children aged 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for older adolescents and adults. A child may get a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, including flu vaccine, at the same time.
Vaccination is the best way to protect children aged 5 and older from COVID-19. COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of pediatric death, and thousands of children and teens have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and therefore reducing their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications. Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with children without underlying medical conditions.
Getting children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.