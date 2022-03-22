FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: Matt Wong 653 (227, 237), Kirk Grill 648 (268), DJ Kruesel 640 (236, 211), Ed Laatsch 604 (224). Women: Melissa Kruesel 565 (246), Heather Zubke 541, Brenda Clemmons 536, Nicole Bosque 500 (215)
Standings
;Pts.
Date night;57-31
Young & Old;51-37
Emil’s Pizza;50-38
United Septic;46-42
Rascals;44-44
Wolff Pack;42-46
Friday Nite Bowlers;18-70
CITY
High scores: Mark Oiler 789 (268), Brad Ziemer 766 (277), Todd Saeger 741 (278), Shane Potenberg 714 (244), John Uttech 710 (290), Josh Kaufmann 705 (257), Kevin Hahn 702 (247), Cody Kruesel 697 (254), Todd Sellnow 694 (257), Marsh Mosher 693 (259), Tom Lulewitz 692 (276), John Scheiber 679 (279), Eddie Laatsch 679 (246), Scott Roth 676 (258), Tim Hodel 669 (236), Kevin Guetzlaff 659 (229), Zack Umland 655 (240), Clint Rose 647 (244), Ben Schrier 637 (227), Ray Gresbach 635 (237), Pete Richter 634, Dave Affeld 630 (223), D.J. Kruesel 624 (286), Stu Haenel 624 (244), Jeff Ready 623, Keven Roethle 623 (266), Kory Arndt 618, Chad Sellnow 617, Wes Umland 611 (235), Neil Lischka 608, Zack Thayer 608
Standings
;Pts.
Division A
United Electric;122
Wttn.Siding;117
Gasthaus;112
Wolf Paving;111
Fireball;99
Wttn. Bowl North;95
Division B
Wttn. Bowl 18;119
Bud;112
Nielsen Amusement;109
Buffalo;105
TBE Equipment;97
3 Fingers Deep;95
766
High scores: Ralph Peirick 757, Andy Fenske 747, Larry Romprey 687, Andrew Jonas 685, Josh Wagner 681, Jeff Sueflohn 647, Craig Frank 643, Jason Peirick 641, Adam Saeger 635, Tyler DePorter 633, Jay Schwartz 633, Brad Blanke 631, Brian Loppnow 630, Kadan Jablonski 626, Mitch Komorowski 622, Bill Adamson 610, Amanda Blanke 602, Ben Otterstatter 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Froemming Realty;225
Kathy’s Buffalo;224.5
Mel’s Garage;213
ZBM;211
Team Patti;211
United Ctry. Real Estate;177.5
Division 2
Komo Pattern;207.5
Erin’s Bar;w06
Wttn. Bowl North;193.5
Driftwood Taxidermy;160.5
Rednex Pro Shop;158.5
TRAVELING LEAGUE
High scores — Men: John Ganster 703 (235, 258), Todd Saeger 687 (224, 256), Ed Reszysnki 685 (265, 235), Bruce Martin 655 (257, 227), Tom Christian 649 (245), Matt Morris 641 (278), Scott Strege 627 (220), George Sabol 618, Mike Peters 613, Ron Bartels 610 (235)
Women: Karin Reszynski 635 (227, 231), Jean Werner 631 (202, 215, 214), Amanda Blanke 594 (216), Tina Thrane 584 (202, 204), Amanda Hookstead 551, Val Uttech 539, Jeri Schlatter 515, Joan Miller 502
Standings
;Pts.
G&B Construction;39
JLSD;38
JAK’S;37
Edward Jones;36
Martin Management;36
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;34
Rednex Pro Shop;34
Watertown Bowl;34
Gasthaus;30
GW Electric;30
KRMK;28
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;27
Concord Inn;24
Next Monday, Mar. 28, is the league's final position round. Teams bowling at North Bowl are G & B Construction, JLSD, JAK'S, Edward Jones, Martin Management, Bigg's Bar & Grill, Rednex Pro Shop, and Watertown Bowl.
Teams bowling at Watertown Bowl 18 are Gasthaus, GW Electric, KRMK, Kathy's Buffalo Bar, and Concord Inn.
