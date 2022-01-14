Graham Lulich, 46, Rubicon, was sentenced Thursday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow to 2 1/2 years of prison followed by 1 1/2 years of extended supervision for felony battery.
Lulich had previously been sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision for felony substantial battery with two repeaters, arising from the same incident. The sentence handed down today is in addition to the original sentence.
According to the criminal complaint, police officers received a domestic complaint in April 2012 in the Town of Rubicon. When Officers arrived at the residence, they located the suspect, Graham Lulich, armed with a knife, trying to escape out the window of the second floor bedroom. Officers were able to detain Lulich without incident.
The victim stated that she had been woken up by Lulich telling her that he was going to kill her, the complaint states.
According to the complaint, Lulich then made himself vomit on her, and told her he was going to stab out her eyes to keep her from seeing what he was going to do to her.
The victim was bitten, kicked and Lulich even stood on her chest preventing the victim from breathing. Lulich knocked her out twice, and she awoke the second time to Lulich threatening to cut her fingers off with a knife and did cut her nose and ear, the complaint states.
“This case is why the legislature created the repeater statutes,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Jin Ho Pack said at the sentencing.
