High scores — Mark Herold 741, Jeremy Wolfe 729, Brian Loppnow 727, Brad Blanke 725, Jamie McGowan 706, Josh Wagner 688, Bryant Priefalk 675, Adam Sager 674, Josh Smulders 657, Jay Schwartz 655, Denny Loppnow 651, Jason Peirick 628, Mark Peters 625, Jason Preinfalk 623, Amanda Blanke 621, Ralph Peirick 616, Jim Bird 614, Nathanial Dorn 607, Adam Trexler 603
Division 1
;Pts.
Mel's Garage;11
United Country Real Estate;9
Froemming Realty;7
Subway;5
Team Nicole;3
Kathy's Buffalo;2
Division 2
;Pts.
Rednex Pro Shop;12
ZBM;12
Erin's Bar;10
Komo Pattern;6
Watertown Bowl North;5
Driftwood Taxidermy;2
Traveling Classic
High scores — Men: Bruce Martin 726 (243, 258, 225), Todd Saeger 711 (266, 238), Mike McCawley 669 (220, 243), Tom Christian 665 (245), Jake Bergmann 675 (225, 235), John Ganster 662 (221, 238), Mike Peters 662 (232, 235), Lukas Saeger 637 (245), Matt Marris 619 (237). Women: Val Uttech 648 (224, 245), Amanda Blanke 643 (211, 237), Tina Thrane 585 (202), Jen Bowlin 567 (226), Amanda Hookstead 536, Karin Reszynski 503, Jeri Schlatter 500
Standings
;Pts.
Runn Inn Erin’s 2;40
Runn Inn Erin’s;27
Keck Furniture;26
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;26
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;25
Martin Management;24
Edward Jones;22
Watertown Bowl;21
Stacey’s Bar;19
GW Electric;17
Rednex Pro Shop;16
G & B Construction;12
Concord Inn;11
Gasthaus;8
City
High scores: Mark Oiler 778 (260); Pete Richter 754 (280); Tom Christian 754 (279), Josh Kaufmann 744 (257), Shawn Bresnehan 714 (258), Chris Kaufmann 707 (257), Marsh Moser 698 (279), Brandon Radloff 686 (256), John Foltz 676 (245), Wes Umland 676 (269), Andy Conant 674 (269), Marc Oldenhoff 671 (258), Dan Schilling 665 (269), Kevin Guetzlaff 658 (248), Lukas Saeger 655 (274), Nate Saeger 644 (236), Tom Lulewitz 639 (247), Cody Kruesel 637 (255), Tony Schuett 635 (228), D.J. Kruesel 632 (244), Ethan Jaeger 631 (222), Chris Hartig 623 (246), Jake Jurgella 623, Tim Hodel 620, Craig Godfroy 616, Clint Rose 611, Todd Sellnow 609, Zack Umland 607, Adam Zastrow 601
Standings
Division A
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl North;104
Nielsen Amuse;103
Watertown Siding;86
Gasthaus;83
United Electric;83
Linskens Custom;80
Division B
;Pts.
3 Fingers Deep;91
Fireball;87
Bud;72
Watertown Bowl 18;64
Buffalo;59
TBE Equipment;51
Tuesday Seniors
High Scores — Men: Pete Boer 656 (235), Brad Ziemer 656 (245), Jerry Haut 653 (238), Carl Schultz 646 (235), Bruce Kemmerling 582 (226); Harvey Ziemer 551 (202). Women: Inez Schmidt 550 (200), Sandy Saeger 515, Jan Boer 485, Josie Kubly 469, Deb Archambeau 461
Standings
;Pts.
Has Beens;14
Wannabees’12
Krueger Builders;10
4-Chicks;10
4-Pak;8
Final Four;8
Gutter Dusters;6
Misfits;6
Survivors;4
Different Strokes;2
