Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Nov. 16.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils' Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Nov. 16 — Ham rolls sweet potato bake, health slaw, vanilla pudding, apple slices, and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Nov. 17 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, applesauce cake, peach slices, and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 — Chicken cacciatore, baby red potatoes, baby carrots, butterscotch torte, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Thursday, Nov. 19 — Pork jaegerschnitzel, mashed potatoes, peas and pearl onions, fruited gelatin, peanut butter cookie, and dinner roll.

Friday, Nov. 20 — White chicken chili, winter blend vegetables, orange sherbet cup, petite banana and sliced bread.

