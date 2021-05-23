MONROE — Watertown’s boys golf team lost to Monroe 187 to 205 in a Badger South dual meet on Friday at the Monroe Golf Club.

Myles Nourse shot a season-best 42 with four pars to lead the Goslings. John Klinger (52), Aaron Sellnow ( 55) and Matthew Marchant (56) also scored for the Goslings. Mason Fritsche carded a 61.

Bart Leach earned medalist honors for Monroe with a 7-over round of 41 on the front nine.

