Monday, May 3
Baseball
Lakeside at Brodhead, 4:45 p.m.
Luther Prep at Waupun, 5 p.m.
Softball
Catholic Central at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Mills at Baraboo, 5 p.m.
Boys golf
RVC meet at Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
Girls Golf
Jefferson at WIAA regional, The Oaks GC, 8:30 a.m.
Boys Golf
Capitol Conference meet at Edelweiss, 2:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Deerfield/Cambridge at Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Lake Mills at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Watertown at Edgewood, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at Edgerton, 6:45 p.m.
Lodi at Lakeside, 6:45 p.m.
SWCHA at Hustisford/Dodgeland, 7 p.m.
Track and field
Dodgeland at CWC, 4 p.m.
Jefferson at Whitewater, 4:30 p.m.
Hustisford at Rio, 4:30 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Parkview, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
Jefferson at Brodhead, 4:45 p.m.
Watertown at Stoughton, 5 p.m.
Luther Prep at Poynette, 5 p.m.
Hustisford/Dodgeland at Fall River, 5 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Deerfield, 5 p.m.
Softball
Poynette at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.
Watertown at Monona Grove 5 p.m.
McFarland at Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Hustisford/Dodgeland at Fall River, 5 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Deerfield, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Lakeside, 5 p.m.
Lake Mills at Lodi, 5 p.m.
Waterloo at Belleville, 5 p.m.
