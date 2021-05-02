Monday, May 3

Baseball

Lakeside at Brodhead, 4:45 p.m.

Luther Prep at Waupun, 5 p.m.

Softball

Catholic Central at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Baraboo, 5 p.m.

Boys golf

RVC meet at Jefferson, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

Girls Golf

Jefferson at WIAA regional, The Oaks GC, 8:30 a.m.

Boys Golf

Capitol Conference meet at Edelweiss, 2:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Deerfield/Cambridge at Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Lake Mills at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Watertown at Edgewood, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Edgerton, 6:45 p.m.

Lodi at Lakeside, 6:45 p.m.

SWCHA at Hustisford/Dodgeland, 7 p.m.

Track and field

Dodgeland at CWC, 4 p.m.

Jefferson at Whitewater, 4:30 p.m.

Hustisford at Rio, 4:30 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Parkview, 4:30 p.m.

Baseball

Jefferson at Brodhead, 4:45 p.m.

Watertown at Stoughton, 5 p.m.

Luther Prep at Poynette, 5 p.m.

Hustisford/Dodgeland at Fall River, 5 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Deerfield, 5 p.m.

Softball

Poynette at Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Watertown at Monona Grove 5 p.m.

McFarland at Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Hustisford/Dodgeland at Fall River, 5 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Deerfield, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Lakeside, 5 p.m.

Lake Mills at Lodi, 5 p.m.

Waterloo at Belleville, 5 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments