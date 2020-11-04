With the presidential race still hanging in the balance across the nation Wednesday, results from the election a day earlier showed voters in Dodge and Jefferson counties were clear whom they supported as more than 90 percent of voters went to the polls.
Voters not only came out in huge numbers, but the majority were voting red and supporting Trump in the Watertown area.
All of the Republicans retained their seats in the Assembly for the Watertown area, and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, cruised to victory for the 5th Congressional seat that retiring F. James Sensenbrenner is leaving behind after decades in office. All other incumbents in Congress also won statewide.
Voters also resoundingly approved referendum for the clerk-treasurer jobs in the towns of Shields and Clyman in Dodge County, which officials said will help them find better qualified candidates. In Jefferson County, voters strongly supported the advisory referendum that calls for setting up a bipartisan commission to redraw legislative and congressional districts after the 2020 Census.
In Jefferson County, 91% of the voters cast ballots, and voters went for President Donald J. Trump over former Vice President Joseph Biden, a 56% to 41% margin, when all the votes were cast.
In Dodge County, the margin was even wider for Trump 65%-34% with all votes counted. Based on the number of voters coming into Election Day, Dodge County had 92% of the registered voters cast ballots.
Across Wisconsin, The Associated Press Wednesday afternoon finally declared Biden the winner. With 99% of votes in, he had garnered 49.6% of the votes to Trump’s 48.9%.
Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan, laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome in undecided battlegrounds that could determine whether he gets another four years in the White House.
The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, the campaign said. However, at one Michigan location in question The Associated Press observed poll watchers from both sides monitoring on Wednesday. Nevada is undecided as well.
The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.
The actions reveal an emerging legal strategy that the president had signaled for weeks, namely that he would attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean his defeat.
His campaign also announced that it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state The Associated Press called for Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon. Campaign manager Bill Stepien cited “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties,” without providing specifics.
Nationally, as counting dragged deep into the second day, it was still not clear which candidate had enough voters to win the electoral college. Key swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and Georgia were leaning one way or the other, and it appeared that perhaps Nevada, another swing state, might be where the outcome is decided.
Voting was still being tabulated for Senate seats, where it appeared the Republicans were hanging onto their majority, albeit by a tighter margin, although five seats were too close to call at press time.
In the House, the Democrats appeared to be hanging onto their majority more comfortably, 203-188, but 44 seats were hanging in the balance.
In Madison, a similar stalemate appeared to be playing out.
Early indications showed the Democrats gained two seats in the Assembly and the Republicans two in the Senate, but tallying was still ongoing.
Locally, clerks were grateful things went so well, as Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw said, “Things are so out of the ordinary these days. Municipal clerk’s, staff and poll workers have had to think outside of the box in order to make sure everyone can vote and ensuring that that vote is counted. They have created drive-through voting which is open to anyone and that has been a huge success. We had a few municipalities that ran low on ballots but other than that everything was smooth. I couldn’t be any more proud of everyone for pitching in the way that they have and just figuring things out. It was a very good day,” she said.
