Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 28.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, March 28 — Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, chocolate pudding, applesauce and sliced bread.

Tuesday, March 29 — Baked chicken, American potato salad, California blend vegetables, peanut butter cookie, pear slices and dinner roll.

Wednesday, March 30 — Pork steak, mashed potatoes, corn, fudge brownie, apple slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, March 31 — Honey mustard meatballs, baked beans, broccoli cuts, chocolate sundae cup, honeydew melon and dinner roll.

Friday, April 1 — Breaded fish fillet, baby red potatoes, cole slaw, cinamon roll, tropical fruit salad and sliced bread.

