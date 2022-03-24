agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Mar 24, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KEGLER KINGSHigh scores — Men: Jonathan Kaufmann 770 (280, 255, 235), Brad Dantuma 767 (256, 278, 233), Damien Lopez 721 (257, 255, 209), Andrew Jonas 719 (254, 267), Keith Pogantsch 693 (209, 300), Craig Frank 691 (256, 245), Rick Kleinschmidt 658 (206, 222, 230), John Dutschke 651 (247, 212), Travis Beerbohm, 649 (233, 227), Shawn Voelz 637 (209, 246), Jake Komar 636 (202, 219, 215), Scott Kaufmann 631 (225, 212), Doug Ketelhohn 628 (214, 204, 210). Women: Annie Caya 591 (205, 205), Brett Lopez 584 (203), Jodie Bircher 532Standings;Pts.Revolution Pro Shop;63Johnson & Hellekson;59Local Waters 1;59Local Waters 2;57American Family Insurance;50Kube Custom Carpentry;49Fun Farm N Toys;49Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;46G Brock Auto Repair;45We Don’t Care;42MOONLITERSHigh scores: Lisa Morris 545, Brenda Scherret 513, RoxAnne Witte 495 (211), Clara Borck 493, Julie Meyer 485Standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;50Sommers;44Fathead’s Country Campers;36DAM Doctors;35Nielsen Amusements;33Berres Brothers;32SLEEPERHigh scores: Amanda Blanke 755 (278), Pete Richter 700, Brandon Radloff 675 (261), Josh Bartz 670 (245), Diane Mallow 633 (236), Brad Ziemer 633 (238), Bill Sharkey 608 (220)Standings;Pts.Miller 64;52Hersh’s Gang;46Watertown Bowl;45JLS;41Pine Cone;38G&W Electric;32Kathy’s Buffalo;32Rusty Nail;28JAK’S;25COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 732 (279), Ben Uecker 730 (254), Keith Hanke 697 (245), Robb Borchardt 640 (238), Joe Plasil 605 (215)Standings;Pts.Ann’s Farmington;39Stull Agronomy;31.5Silver Eagle Saloon;27KG Builders;25Schaefer’s Soft Water;24Watertown Bowl;21.5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now After 13 years, investigators say they solved dead baby cold case Schug honored to serve WUSD, looking to future Mike Garvey 10 Questions Robert "Bob" T. Cook Kenneth W. Staude Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-18
