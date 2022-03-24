KEGLER KINGS

High scores — Men: Jonathan Kaufmann 770 (280, 255, 235), Brad Dantuma 767 (256, 278, 233), Damien Lopez 721 (257, 255, 209), Andrew Jonas 719 (254, 267), Keith Pogantsch 693 (209, 300), Craig Frank 691 (256, 245), Rick Kleinschmidt 658 (206, 222, 230), John Dutschke 651 (247, 212), Travis Beerbohm, 649 (233, 227), Shawn Voelz 637 (209, 246), Jake Komar 636 (202, 219, 215), Scott Kaufmann 631 (225, 212), Doug Ketelhohn 628 (214, 204, 210). Women: Annie Caya 591 (205, 205), Brett Lopez 584 (203), Jodie Bircher 532

Standings

;Pts.

Revolution Pro Shop;63

Johnson & Hellekson;59

Local Waters 1;59

Local Waters 2;57

American Family Insurance;50

Kube Custom Carpentry;49

Fun Farm N Toys;49

Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;46

G Brock Auto Repair;45

We Don’t Care;42

MOONLITERS

High scores: Lisa Morris 545, Brenda Scherret 513, RoxAnne Witte 495 (211), Clara Borck 493, Julie Meyer 485

Standings

;Pts.

Watertown Bowl;50

Sommers;44

Fathead’s Country Campers;36

DAM Doctors;35

Nielsen Amusements;33

Berres Brothers;32

SLEEPER

High scores: Amanda Blanke 755 (278), Pete Richter 700, Brandon Radloff 675 (261), Josh Bartz 670 (245), Diane Mallow 633 (236), Brad Ziemer 633 (238), Bill Sharkey 608 (220)

Standings

;Pts.

Miller 64;52

Hersh’s Gang;46

Watertown Bowl;45

JLS;41

Pine Cone;38

G&W Electric;32

Kathy’s Buffalo;32

Rusty Nail;28

JAK’S;25

COMMUNITY

High scores: Brad Ziemer 732 (279), Ben Uecker 730 (254), Keith Hanke 697 (245), Robb Borchardt 640 (238), Joe Plasil 605 (215)

Standings

;Pts.

Ann’s Farmington;39

Stull Agronomy;31.5

Silver Eagle Saloon;27

KG Builders;25

Schaefer’s Soft Water;24

Watertown Bowl;21.5

Recommended for you

Load comments