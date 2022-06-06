Who isn’t heart-broken from the recent news of murdered children? Since Columbine, over 300,000 children have been exposed to gun violence in school: 185 dead, and thousands wounded or traumatized by what they witnessed. At what point do we actually “do something”?
We all probably know gun owners who resist any proposed gun safety measures. It is hard for me to understand such zealous opposition when those proposed changes will not affect you. Responsible gun owners purchase weapons legally with a clean background check; store those weapons in a secure/locked space; and are skilled hunters who understand “safety first.” No one has ever suggested taking your guns away.
But, before another mass shooting takes place in a school, church, grocery store, concert venue or hospital, we must “do something” to remove those deadly weapons from the angry young men who are mentally unfit to ever become responsible gun owners.
Congress is currently debating a federal “red flag” law. This is one instance where your guns could be taken away. If you have a history of violence and abuse and are threatening your spouse, law enforcement will confiscate all your guns. If this is not you, you need to let our representatives know that you support common sense gun safety measures like a “red flag” law to curb the deadly outcome of domestic violence.
Most Americans favor universal background checks. Making this part of federal law makes sense but if Congress doesn’t have the will to make it happen, we must ask our state legislature to get it done to ensure “responsible” gun ownership. When our governor asks for a special session on gun safety, I expect our state representatives to have a serious debate about solutions and not simply go home.
Keep the deadliest weapons out of the hands of teenagers by banning the sale of assault weapons or at least raising the minimum age to purchase one to 21. These military weapons are not designed for hunting. They are designed for war and we are not at war with our schoolchildren.
Now is the time to ask our representatives as well as candidates in the upcoming November election to support these steps before another school massacre occurs. “Do something” other than simply teaching kids to hide or play dead.
