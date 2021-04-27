Katie Crogan, a 2018 graduate of Watertown High School and a junior first baseman for the Upper Iowa University softball team, was recently honored as the school’s Female Athlete of the Year. The honor goes to the student-athlete who has demonstrated outstanding excellence on the field, mat or court.
Crogan earned All-NSIC Academic Team of Excellence honors last year, when she started all 17 games prior to the season being suspended. She batted .278 with 15 hits including two double and a team-high four home runs. Crogan also led the team with 15 RBIs while scoring six runs of her own. She slugged .537 and tallied a .291 on-base percentage, and registered four multiple hit contests and five multiple RBI games to go with a .981 fielding percentage at first base.
“Katie had developed into a crucial part of our program,” Peacocks softball coach Ashley Hickman said.
“From her mindset to her hitting mechanics, she works at all aspects of her game year round. Kate sets challenging goals at the beginning of each year and then gives everything she has to achieve them. This work ethic and continuous improvement have helped her have a great junior year so far.”
Mina Zastrow, a 2020 graduate of Watertown High School and a freshman on the Carroll University lacrosse team, scored a goal for the Pioneers in their 17-3 victory over Augustana College in a College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin regular-season finale at Thorson-Lucken Field on Saturday afternoon.
The victory took on historical significance as it clinched a share of the prestigious regular-season conference championship for Carroll, which improved to 4-1 in the highly contested league standings and 10-2 overall.
It is the first conference title in program history.
The Pioneers have combined to outscore their opponents by a statement-making 114-34 advantage in the first half (highlighted by a program-record 17 goals in the nonconference home-opener versus Edgewood College on March 6, 2021) in their 10 victories this season.
Carroll, which recently clinched its third CCIW Tournament berth, has maintained a strong, balanced scoring attack, recording 10 or more goals in each of its victories.
