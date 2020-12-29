Walk Watertown's walking map starts at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday, Jan. 3.

People can use the map at their convenience; the current map on Facebook starts at Dan Brandenstein Park.

The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com

