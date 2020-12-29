Walk Watertown's walking map starts at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday, Jan. 3.
People can use the map at their convenience; the current map on Facebook starts at Dan Brandenstein Park.
The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group. For those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.