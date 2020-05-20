Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, May 25 — 8 a.m., Watertown High School local 2020 scholarship ceremony; 9 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2017; 9:30 a.m., For Those Who Served “2019 Memorial Day;” 10 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 11 a.m., St. Mark's regular service; noon, Memorial Day Ceremony 2016; 1 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 2 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Historic Urban Trolley;” 3:30 p.m., For Those Who Served “2019 Memorial Day;” 4 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 5 p.m., Watertown High School local 2020 scholarship ceremony; 6 p.m., St. Mark's regular service; 7 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 8 p.m., Watertown High School local 2020 scholarship ceremony.
Tuesday, May 26 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Jefferson County Board meeting; 2 p.m., Backyard Wellness “Emergency Preparedness;” 2:30 p.m., Riverfest 2019 Highlights; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Carol's Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2020.
Wednesday, May 27 — 8 a.m., Backyard Wellness “Birds 1;” 8:30 a.m., Backyard Wellness “Birds 2;” 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., Ask Aunt Ann; 10:30 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s Virtual Meeting with Chamber Business Members; 2:30 p.m., The Local Perspective; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown Church; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown Church.
Thursday, May 28 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., The Local Perspective; 9:30 a.m., Backyard Wellness “Birds 2;” 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew's Church; 1 p.m., Harvest Market “Rx For Health;” 2:30 p.m., Jefferson County Board meeting; 3:30 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s Virtual Meeting with Chamber Business Members; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Church; 8 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8:30 p.m., Riverfest 2019 Highlights.
Friday, May 29 — 8 a.m., St. Luke's Church; 9 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Watertown High School local 2020 scholarship ceremony; noon, Harvest Market “Weekend Brunch;” 1:30 p.m., Watertown Historical Society “Historic Urban Trolley;” 3 p.m., St. Luke's Church; 4 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Watertown High School local 2020 scholarship ceremony; 7 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2020;8 p.m., Watertown High School football vs. Baraboo.
Saturday, May 30 — 8 a.m., Watertown High School local 2020 scholarship ceremony; 9 a.m., Carol's Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Pet of the Week; 10:30 a.m., For Those Who Served; 11:30 a.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School local 2020 scholarship ceremony; 2:30 p.m., Watertown High School Dessert Concert 2020; 3:30 p.m., Memorial Day Ceremony 2020; 4:30 p.m., For Those Who Served; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Watertown High School local 2020 scholarship ceremony; 6:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 8 p.m., Watertown High School girls basketball vs. Stoughton.
Sunday, May 31 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew's Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. Marks Maundy Thursday service; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke's Church; 9 p.m., St. Johns Watertown Church.
