Schopen foundation provides COVID-19 relief

JEFFERSON — The Randy Schopen Foundation has awarded more than $25,000 through its Coronavirus Response Fund, providing vital support for local families, individuals and businesses.
Foundation representative Damon Schopen said that once the pandemic began to impact the area, the local foundation acted swiftly to provide needed relief.
The organization established the COVID-19 relief fund to help families, individuals and businesses in Jefferson County who have suffered financial hardships due to the pandemic.
To date, the foundation has awarded 41 grants totaling $25,972.32 to local families, individuals, and businesses.
Most recently, the foundation provided grants to the employees from the Jefferson Piggly Wiggly in recognition for their hard work in providing needed supplies to the community while manning their “front line” service jobs.
The Piggly Wiggly workers were nominated by Jefferson resident Gail Bailey, who recommended them for a grant to honor the grocery store employees as they worked tirelessly during this pandemic to keep food and other necessary supplies stocked for the community.
In total, the Schopen foundation provided $1,280 for Piggly Wiggly employees, with each full-time employee receiving a $50 gift card and each part-time employee receiving a $20 gift card.
“I was so very happy myself that these front-line workers were recognized for their tremendous work and sacrifice,” said Bailey, who came to watch the presentation of the gift cards personally late last week.
“We are really thankful for the support,” Alex Malicki, Piggly Wiggly owner, said on behalf of all of his staff. “This was a really nice surprise.”
The Schopen foundation also contributed toward the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce’s downtown banner program, providing $600 in additional funding for that effort.
The foundation supported Jefferson’s Council for the Performing Arts with a $1,000 grant to bolster the local arts group’s continuing operations after its spring fundraiser had to be canceled due the pandemic.
The foundation contributed $200 to Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub in Fort Atkinson, which in turn used its grant to support Jefferson County Human Services, purchasing items to help families and children supported by its programs.
In addition, the foundation wanted to thank local health-care workers who are charged with protecting the community’s most vulnerable residents.
To recognize some of these front-line health-care workers, the foundation hired the Bon Ton Bakery to cater a meal for the staff at Sunset Ridge Assisted Living in Johnson Creek and hired Ducks Crossing to cater a meal for the staff at Sunset Ridge Memory Care.
Additionally, the foundation provided monetary grants to individual families in need, and it gave several families with school-aged children grocery store gift cards to help them purchase food and other necessities. Recipients also received a gift card to a local restaurant to allow families to enjoy a carry-out meal.
“The goal of the catered meals, grocery gift cards and restaurant gift certificates is to help those in need while supporting local businesses at the same time,” said Schopen.
Even in the midst of the pandemic, Schopen said, the foundation’s supporters have continued to raise money for the community fund, contributing $4,687 since the crisis began.
“The foundation is committed to doing all it can to assist both businesses and families in the Jefferson County area to the greatest degree possible throughout the duration of the current pandemic,” he said.
The foundation invites members of the public to nominate businesses or families in need for similar grants. People can visit www.randyschopenfoundation.org to learn about how to apply to the foundation’s grant programs.
