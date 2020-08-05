Schopen foundation provides COVID-19 relief

The Randy Schopen Foundation recently provided grants totaling $1,280 for Piggly Wiggly employees in recognition of their hard work supplying the community with food and other essentials while out on the “front lines” of the service industry during the pandemic. Each full-time employee received a $50 gift card and each part-time employee received a $20 gift card. From left are: employee William Spear; Damon Schopen of the Schopen Foundation; employee Jessica Bailey; Gail Bailey, who submitted the nomination; employee De Christ; store owner Alex Malicki; employee Ken Schroedl; employee Michelle Bates; employee Brandon Tully; employee Lana Jilek; employee Nathan Kehoe; and employee Laura Crandall.