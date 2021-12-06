As the area saw a dusting of snow and winter officially approaches, a bill signed by Gov. Tony Evers this week offers some common-sense rule changes for snowmobile operators.
The state law update, effective Dec. 3, requires snowmobiles being driven at night adjacent to a county, state or U.S. highway to always travel in the same direction as the lane of highway vehicle traffic closest to them.
Previously, snowmobiles could be driven against highway traffic if they were at least 40 feet from the roadway or separated from the roadway by headlamp barrier.
There is an exception – on a designated and marked trail, including in a marked corridor within a highway right-of-way, a snowmobile can still be driven against other traffic.
A previous rule, that snowmobiles always run least 10 feet from a highway, remains in place.
The updated law also requires snowmobile operators to dim their headlamp at night and/or when adjacent to a highway when they’re within 500 feet of oncoming all-terrain vehicle, utility terrain vehicle, snowmobile or vehicle traffic.
The law has also been updated to prohibit snowmobiles from being modified to make them louder and sets a new maximum exhaust and engine noise level, at 82 decibels rather than the previous 88. Snowmobiles manufactured prior to 1975 are exempt from the noise rule.
Snowmobile trails crisscross our rural area, and local operators also likely take to trails elsewhere in the state. We have longtime active snowmobile clubs locally and statewide.
Being aware of current state law is key for an upcoming season that’s safe, and that minimally disrupts with undo noise those who live and do business near winter recreational routes.
Early December is also a good time to review safety, registration, crash reporting, trail and general operating rules, and to consider signing up for a snowmobile safety class. More on all of that is at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Snowmobile.
This is a popular winter pastime in our state, with more than 70,000 annual snowmobile trail passes issued by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources in 2020.
But snowmobiling can also be dangerous.
Over a two-month period in January and February of 2021, there were 11 fatal snowmobile crashes statewide, more than half involving alcohol and almost all involving a collision with a tree, according to the DNR.
That followed about 100 non-fatal accidents statewide in 2020, according to the DNR. The most common factors in both fatal and non-fatal snowmobile accidents are drinking or drugs, operator error, speed, and poor trail conditions.
The snowmobile season is about to get underway. Know the rules, including recent updates to Wisconsin law. Have fun. And be safe.
— Cambridge News-Deerfield Independent
