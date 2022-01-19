Washburn County woman crowned state's fairest of the fairs

WEST ALLIS – Wisconsin State Fair Park officials have introduced the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, who was selected at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in Wisconsin Dells.
A group of 33 talented contestants vied for this coveted position, and Jackie Rosenbush, 20, representing the Washburn County Fair, took home the title.
The Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs program was created 56 years ago to select an ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, which represents 75 county, district, and state fairs in Wisconsin.
Each year, the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs travels throughout the state promoting the educational, agricultural, social, cultural, and commercial opportunities available at Wisconsin’s excellent fairs. It is a position of responsibility to the citizens of Wisconsin, and the winner must possess outstanding communication skills as well as organization, professionalism, and a passion for the fair industry.
Rosenbush will serve a one-year term, and her responsibilities include appearances at fairs and events throughout the state, working with media, and promoting the importance of Wisconsin’s fair and agriculture industries.
In addition, she will serve as an ambassador of the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, which will take place Aug. 4 – 14 in West Allis. This includes greeting fairgoers and special guests, performing as the master of ceremonies for several events, participating in various contests, and representing the State Fair during select media appearances.
The daughter of Dan and Susie Olson-Rosenbush of Sarona, Rosenbush currently studies agricultural education at the University of Wisconsin–River Falls. Her weekends are spent at her family farm assisting with various activities like bailing hay, breeding sheep, and more. Rosenbush has been involved with FFA since 2015 and even held a state officer title from 2020-2021. As a member of 4-H and FFA, she participated in many projects from showing sheep to cake decorating and photography.
Lydia Luebke, 22, representing the Manitowoc County Fair, was named first runner-up.
Courtney Moser, 23, representing the Vernon County Fair, was named second runner-up.
Hannah Roehrig, 21, representing the Calumet County Fair, was named third runner -up and awarded the Tim
Heffernon Congeniality Award.
Jaynie Rule, 23, representing the Iowa County Fair, was named fourth runner-up.
The Fairest of the Fairs is chosen by a panel of three judges representing the fair, marketing, and hospitality industries.
