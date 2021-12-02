3 MAN SLEEPER

High scores: Jason Bavuso 711 (279), Brandon Radloff 710 (238), Diane Mallow 676 (243), Pete Richter 672 (232), Josh Bartz 667 (258), Tim Courtney 658 (254), Amanda Blanke 639 (244), Roger Brunk 627 (279), Bennie Benninger 611 (236)

Standings

;Pts.

Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;20

Pine Cone;20

G&W Electric;20

Rusty Nail;19

Miller 64;14

Hersh’s Gang;13

JLS;11

Jak’s;9

Watertown Bowl;9

COMMUNITY

High scores: Brad Ziemer 702 (268), Keith Hankerings 691 (255), Bruce Marr 681 (240), Louis Strupp 660 (225), Robb Borchardt 660 (235), Dean Sellnow 643 (266), Brad Brusveen 632 (265), Dale Stangler 630 (266), Tim Claas 617 (237)

Standings

;Pts.

Silver Eagle Saloon;30

Ann’s Farmington;28

Stull Agronomy;28

KG Builders;25

Watertown Bowl;23

Schaefer’s Soft Water;22

KEGLER KINGS

High scores — Men: Andrew Jonas 688 (220, 212, 256), Larry Caya 662 (215, 208, 239), Jonathan Kaufmann 655 (229, 221, 205), Damien Lopez 652 (225, 212, 215), Scott Kaufmann 626 (207, 224), Brad Dantuma 609 (220, 206), Bailey Miller 609 (255, 200). Women: Brett Lopez 578 (203, 214), Annie Caya 559 (216), Ashely Kaufmann 535, Jodi Bircher 526 (208), Wendy Kaufmann 510

Standings

;Pts.

Bob’s Bunch;60

Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;52

American Family Ins.;51

Fun Farm N Toys;50

Revolution Pro Shop;44

Johnson & Hellekson;43

We Don’t Care;41

Kube Custom Carpentry;41

G Brock Auto Repair;38

Local Waters;35

LADIES FRIENDLY

High scores (Nov. 24): Ali Mauer 614 (233), Katelyn Hodel 614 (233), Melissa Kruesel 599 (202), Steph Reszynski 596 (217), Lynsey Wolfgram 593 (234), Jen Bowlin 544 (204), Karin Reszynski 544, Sherena Mallow 535 (210), Shay Hrobsky 534 (219), Kim Holterman 533, Chris Moldenhauer 531

High scores (Nov. 18): Jen Bowlin 652 (214, 215, 223), Holly Bauer 642 (243, 214), Lynsey Wolfgram 633 (263), Terry Zastrow 578, Brenda Roth 578 (241), Karin Reszynski 562 (210), Steph Reszynski 549 (218), Melissa Kruesel 539 (205), Barb Bauer 538 (203), Sherena Mallow 538 (215), Jean Musil 521 (201), Sonja Kruesel 521 (224), Tammy Burke 513 (202), Amanda Saeger 58, Steph Percifield 506, Melissa Tetzlaff 502

Standings

;Pts.

The Ball Handlers;67

Silver Eagle;61

Who Gives a Split;52

Kozi Homes;48

Schaefer’s;48

Stacey’s 1;46

Travel Leaders;46

KT Gals;46

Stacey’s 2;46

Watertown Bowl;44

RJ Exteriors;44

Alley Gals;44

Split Happens;41

Kraemer’s;37

