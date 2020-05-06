Beaver Dam Fire and Police Department on Wednesday removed a black Volkswagon sedan floating in the retention pond adjacent to the Family Center at 609 Gould St.
Captain Paul Wm. Hartl said the driver was out of the vehicle and not injured when firefighters arrived.
The vehicle had driven off Prospect Avenue and entered the retention pond, before it drifted to the center of the pond and settled to the bottom, fully submerged, he said.
Members of the Beaver Dam Fire Department dive team assisted with securing chains to the vehicle so it could be removed from the pond.
