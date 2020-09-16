WHITEWATER — Young Auditorium will present a night of music when Piano Fondue kicks off the 2020 digital fall season on Friday, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.
With the purchase of a virtual ticket for the live concert, a household has exclusive access to the improvisational rock-and-roll style of some of the region’s most popular piano performers.
Born in the pianos bars of the Midwest, Piano Fondue has taken the dueling pianos concept to the next level, offering digital concerts that combine improv comedy with expert musicianship to create a fully interactive, live streaming experience.
With a unique blend of musical styles and an extensive repertoire of songs to perform, Piano Fondue performs a little bit of everything. From country and current pop, to oldies and Broadway classics, the Piano Fondue show is molded on the fly, ensuring that every audience member is entertained.
Even from the comfort of home, participants got the power to request songs, bump others’ requests out of the way, and shoot favorite tunes to the top to be ‘next in line’.
Those who purchase virtual tickets to Piano Fondue will be sent an exclusive performance link, via email, on the day of the show. To gain access, simply follow the link at show time.
When one has gained access to the Piano Fondue live stream, one will want to interact with the performers.
To request songs, place votes, and put your personal touch on the show, visit the website digitalsetlist.com, and click ‘Let’s Get Started’. Follow the prompts to create an account and obtain show credits. There is nothing to download, and your phone’s built-in web browser is all one needs.
Virtual tickets for Piano Fondue and all Young Auditorium Fall 2020 digital performances are on sale at youngauditorium.com. Limited box office hours will be available for phone/in-person orders Mondays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 262-472-2222.
