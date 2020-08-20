Members of a Watertown family are honoring the legacy of their father and husband with something that the gentleman could not befriend during his lifetime. A dog.
And just an ordinary four-legged friend, but a K9 dog for the Jefferson Sheriff's Department where Lyle "Butch" Borth dedicated most of his career to.
"He really loved dogs in general and specifically loved police dogs," said his daughter, Debbie Borth.
But the man everyone called by his nickname Butch, did not have a dog after his other daughter, Laura, was born with allergic reactions to canines.
Now the family is working to raise funds to purchase a dog in his memory for the sheriff's department. But with the coronavirus pandemic, fundraising is at a standstill.
Debbie Borth and her mother, Karen Borth want to keep memory of the man they loved alive.
Butch, as everyone knew him by, worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department for 29 years, mostly as a motorcycle sergeant.
"He was born, raised and lived his life in Watertown," Debbie said.
"He became an auxiliary police officer in Watertown to do something for his community," his wife said. He was working in a factory when in June of 1970 he joined the Watertown Police Department. In 1971, he joined the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and attended 10 weeks of schooling. He became a sergeant, a shift sergeant, motorcycle sergeant and sergeant for the major accident investigation team, she said.
"He enjoyed police work because he wanted to help people," Karen said. "Sometimes that meant giving a death notice to someone with empathy and caring. He loved his job. Helping others was his biggest joy in life."
Debbie has many fond memories of her father and his career as a law enforcement officer. "He wanted to help people in law enforcement," she said "He was more of a counselor dealing with people who got in a bad situation than punishment."
People frequently visited the house or called, seeking Butch's assistance, his daughter said. "Be it a family member or a friend, he would help out," she added.
Debbie said there are several stories that stick in her mind about her father, but one her dad told remains in her thoughts. She said her father responded to a crash and the victim had to be extracted from the vehicle. The crew had to cut the man's belt to get him out. Her father said the belt was unnecessarily cut, so he bought the man a new belt. She said that sums up the type of man her father was.
The sheriff's department referred to Butch as a person who led his deputies by working along side them, Debbie said. "He would not ask the to do anything he would not do."
The last few weeks of his life, Butch often talked with his daughter about his police days. Mostly, he talked about his retirement from his career. "He gave up the career he loved because he knew he would not do it to the best of his ability."
Due to health reason, Butch retired from the sheriff's department in 2000. "He hated leaving, he just wanted to stay forever," Karen said.
He did serve as a part-time dispatcher for the city of Jefferson Police Department until 2013, when health issues forced him to leave.
Butch died June 18.
"I wanted something that was meaningful in his memory and it had to do with police work.," his wife said. "He loved dogs and he would go to demonstration. It just seemed a natural."
Jefferson County Chief Deputy Jeff Parker works with the K9 program and also worked with Borth.
"Lyle was a very kindhearted man," Parker said. "Lyle was a mentor to many, and many deputies in this agency. He was a person that would never ask anything of his deputies that he himself would not do."
Borth was also a great storyteller, Parker said. "He would tell you about days of old and you would be mesmerized for hours at a time.
"He was an amazing man and a good leader," the chief deputy said. "He had the respect of many officers that worked in this agency."
A K9 dog named in his honor for the department is an appropriate tribute to Borth, Parker said. "It is term of endearment to old leaders to call them old dawgs," he said. "It means an older leader who steps to the forefront and leads his people. I use the term old dawgs in a historical sense.
"Lyle was always there, taking care, and that is what a police dog is," Parker said. "A police dog will sacrifice their life for their handler. Like Lyle, they would do anything for their men and women, just like a police do would do."
At the request of the family, the dog is to be named Butch.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department currently has three K9 dogs, Parker said. They are Gader, Rueben and Balko. "All of our dogs right now are not near retirement age." That will allow the Borth family more time to raise the approximately $20,000 needed to purchase another dog.
The family anticipates with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting social gatherings, it may take up to a year to raise the funds.
At that time the sheriff's department will need to consider a fourth dog for the department or hold off until one of the current dogs is retired. "That decision will be made between the Borth family and the sheriff's department," Parker said.
"We hope Jefferson County will take the dog in and treat him in a special way because he is there honoring Dad," Debbie said.
"I hope he is smiling on us," Karen said of her husband. "He was a wonderful officer and a wonderful man."
The family has set up an online account for donations for the purchase of the dog. The direct link for donations is https://everloved.com/life-of/lyle-borth/donate/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.